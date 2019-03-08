Partly Cloudy

Man and woman taken to hospital after 'incident' in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 17:50 05 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:50 05 May 2019

About 3.30pm, Glamorgan Road was full of emergency service vehicles after an incident that left a man and a woman in hospital Picture: LEROY EWERS

About 3.30pm, Glamorgan Road was full of emergency service vehicles after an incident that left a man and a woman in hospital Picture: LEROY EWERS

LEROY EWERS

Two people are in hospital after a incident in Ipswich left them both with injuries.

Police were called at about 3.30pm to incident in Glamorgan Road in the Maidenhall area of the town.

Due to the presence of extra officers in the town for the Ipswich vs Leeds football match, officers from multiple forces attended the scene with paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service.

Police dogs were also photographed at the scene.

Two people, one man and one woman, were taken to hospital by paramedics. Their ages and condition are not known at this time.

Suffolk Constabluary said that one of the people taken to hospital is being detained by officers.

It has not yet been established how both people were injured as a result of the incident.

Eyewitness reports say that emergency service vehicles were also parked in Montgomerey Road while the incident was ongoing.



