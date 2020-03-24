Eight flats proposed for part of old police station site

Developers have submitted plans for eight homes on part of the site of Felixstowe’s old police station complex.

The old 1930s police station was vacated three years ago when officers moved across High Road West to join forces with the fire service in the fire station, following some work to improve the premises.

Then 18 months ago district council planners gave the go-ahead for the old police station – including cells, interview rooms and offices – to be converted into 18 apartments.

Consent was also granted for two new three-bed homes following the demolition of an existing garage block.

Now RAAH Holdings Ltd has submitted plans to East Suffolk Council to turn Glenfield Court, Glenfield Avenue, into eight flats with parking.

The property next to the police station belonged to Suffolk Constabulary and over the decades had a variety of uses – originally as accommodation for single quarters for serving officers and young constables, and then permission was granted in 1994 for this to be changed to office work and also specialist units such as the online child protection service.

The former police station, close to the railway station and town centre, and its site of just over half an acre was put on the market in summer 2018 for £1.5million.

Felixstowe Town Council was fully in favour of the police station conversion and is expected to feel the same about the latest plans.

It “greatly welcomed” the conversion to 18 flats, in particular the provision of one- and two-bed accommodation and was pleased to see that six affordable properties were included.

District planners said the work would not begin until a scheme for the affordable housing was agreed in writing with the developers carrying out the project.

They felt that there were already enough vacant offices elsewhere in the town in more appriopriate areas for employment and that housing was the most economical use for the building.

Officers were also satisfied that designs kept the character of the former civic building and the proposals showed there would be 26 parking places, more than enough for the homes to be created.