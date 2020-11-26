Man jailed for sexually assaulting schoolgirl

An Ipswich man with an “entrenched” sexual interest in children has been jailed for seven years for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl.

Sentencing Glenn Leach, Judge David Goodin said there was a danger of him committing further offences in the future and in addition to jailing him he imposed an extended licence period of three years.

Leach, 29, of Spenser Road, Ipswich, was found guilty after a trial of assaulting a girl by penetration. He admitted breaching a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) and two offences of attempting to breach a SHPO.

Leach, who will have to serve two thirds of his sentence, was ordered to sign the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Andrew Thompson, prosecuting, told the court that Leach had pushed the girl on to a bed and had sexually assaulted her despite her pleas for him to stop.

He said that Leach had told the girl not to tell anyone what had happened.

Mr Thompson said Leach had also sent the victim a text saying: “Nice boobs.”

The court heard that in 2017 Leach was jailed for two years after he admitted three offences of inciting or causing a child to engage in sexual activity and making indecent images of children.

Joanne Eley, for Leach, said the girl had gone to his house to borrow a video and he hadn’t encouraged her to visit him so that he could take advantage of her.