E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Drink-driving soldier crashed car while more than three times limit

PUBLISHED: 16:00 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:17 11 October 2019

Glyn Jones appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Glyn Jones appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk based soldier has been banned from driving and fined £1,000 after crashing his car in Ipswich while more than three times the legal alcohol limit.

Police found Glyn Jones, unsteady on his feet, standing near a badly damaged Mazda 2 in Tuddenham Road, Ipswich, on Sunday, August 18.

The 28-year-old sapper, based at Rock Barracks, near Woodbridge - home to 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment - initially denied being behind the wheel when picked up by officers, but later came clean and admitted drink-driving during a hearing at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Ian Devine said Jones was "noticeably swaying" when police arrived at the scene of the crash.

"Despite his initial denials, he now admits being the driver and pleads guilty before the court at the first opportunity," he added.

Following the single vehicle collision, Jones was arrested and found to have 112 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit being 35mcg.

He handed the court a letter of mitigation and a character reference, but also added: "On the day it happened, I wasn't with it.

You may also want to watch:

"I didn't remember, so I didn't admit it.

"On reflection, I realise the gravity of what I've done.

"It could affect my career massively, depending on what happens today and what the army decides."

Jones could face a variety of punishments from the military, from internal sanctions to the withdrawal of a recent promotion or administrative discharge.

Sentencing Jones, District Judge Julie Cooper said she had taken into account the punitive actions likely to be imposed by the army.

She said imposing an unpaid work requirement as part of a community sentence could have a "catastrophic impact" on his career.

She also acknowledged that Jones had already taken steps towards addressing alcohol misuse.

"Notwithstanding the extremely high level of alcohol reading, I also take into account your otherwise exemplary life to date," she concluded.

Jones was disqualified from driving for 18 months, fined £1,000, and ordered to pay £85 towards the cost of prosecution and a statutory £100 fee towards victim services.

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Argos to relocate Ipswich store

Argos, in Carr Street, Ipswich, is relocating. photo: Archant.

Nursing home where resident ‘tried to clean teeth with razor’ in special measures

Oakwood House Residential and Nursing Home in Stollery Close, Grange Farm, Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Police ‘aware’ of claims about dogging on Felixstowe seafront

Dogs are only allowed on Felixstowe beach at certain times of the year. Dogging usually happens at certain times of the night Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Teenage killer jailed for life for brutal Ipswich alleyway murder

From L-R, Kieran Hayward who was convicted of murdering Daniel Saunders and jailed for life. Benjamin Gosbell, Arjun Jadeja and Kieran Elliott who were all convicted of assisting an offender. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Argos to relocate Ipswich store

Argos, in Carr Street, Ipswich, is relocating. photo: Archant.

Nursing home where resident ‘tried to clean teeth with razor’ in special measures

Oakwood House Residential and Nursing Home in Stollery Close, Grange Farm, Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Police ‘aware’ of claims about dogging on Felixstowe seafront

Dogs are only allowed on Felixstowe beach at certain times of the year. Dogging usually happens at certain times of the night Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Teenage killer jailed for life for brutal Ipswich alleyway murder

From L-R, Kieran Hayward who was convicted of murdering Daniel Saunders and jailed for life. Benjamin Gosbell, Arjun Jadeja and Kieran Elliott who were all convicted of assisting an offender. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Drink-driving soldier crashed car while more than three times limit

Glyn Jones appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

WARNING: Giant digger from Sizewell B could cause delays on A14 and A12

An abnormal load is due to travel from Sizewell B to Ipswich tomorrow. Stock image. Picture: CARL HUMPHREY

What was the Walton Whiff?

Residents have complained of a chemical smell so strong in Walton it made them feel sick Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

East Anglian businesses speak out against malicious reviews on TripAdvisor

Anyone can write a review for online sites but should they be better regulated? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Education chiefs refuse to name eight Suffolk schools allegedly involved in “off-rolling” pupils

Suffolk County Council said it won't name the eight schools found to have off-rolled. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists