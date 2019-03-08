Drink-driving soldier crashed car while more than three times limit

Glyn Jones appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk based soldier has been banned from driving and fined £1,000 after crashing his car in Ipswich while more than three times the legal alcohol limit.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police found Glyn Jones, unsteady on his feet, standing near a badly damaged Mazda 2 in Tuddenham Road, Ipswich, on Sunday, August 18.

The 28-year-old sapper, based at Rock Barracks, near Woodbridge - home to 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment - initially denied being behind the wheel when picked up by officers, but later came clean and admitted drink-driving during a hearing at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Ian Devine said Jones was "noticeably swaying" when police arrived at the scene of the crash.

"Despite his initial denials, he now admits being the driver and pleads guilty before the court at the first opportunity," he added.

Following the single vehicle collision, Jones was arrested and found to have 112 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit being 35mcg.

He handed the court a letter of mitigation and a character reference, but also added: "On the day it happened, I wasn't with it.

You may also want to watch:

"I didn't remember, so I didn't admit it.

"On reflection, I realise the gravity of what I've done.

"It could affect my career massively, depending on what happens today and what the army decides."

Jones could face a variety of punishments from the military, from internal sanctions to the withdrawal of a recent promotion or administrative discharge.

Sentencing Jones, District Judge Julie Cooper said she had taken into account the punitive actions likely to be imposed by the army.

She said imposing an unpaid work requirement as part of a community sentence could have a "catastrophic impact" on his career.

She also acknowledged that Jones had already taken steps towards addressing alcohol misuse.

"Notwithstanding the extremely high level of alcohol reading, I also take into account your otherwise exemplary life to date," she concluded.

Jones was disqualified from driving for 18 months, fined £1,000, and ordered to pay £85 towards the cost of prosecution and a statutory £100 fee towards victim services.