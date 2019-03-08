The magnificent ship Godspeed in 1985.
PUBLISHED: 07:30 18 March 2019
OWEN HINES
The magnificent replica of the ship Godspeed sailed from Ipswich docks in 1985.
Grundisburgh-born Bartholomew Gosnold was said to be the prime mover in the 16th century for the voyage of the original vessel from London to the New World of America.
In 1606 Gosnold landed the Godspeed at Martha’s Vineyard, which he named after his daughter who died at a young age.
They named the new colony Virginia after Queen Elizabeth I, known as the ‘Virgin Queen’.
These photographs found in our archive date back to 1985, when a replica of the Godspeed visited and set sail from the Ipswich docks.
Big crowds gathered on the Waterfront for the spectacle outside the Old Customs House.
Re-enactors were dressed in period clothing of the 17th Century. The Mayor of Ipswich at the time, Peter Gardiner, made a speech and a reception was held for the ship’s crew.