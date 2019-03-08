Sunshine and Showers

Nostalgia

The magnificent ship Godspeed in 1985.

PUBLISHED: 07:30 18 March 2019

The magnificent replica ship Godspeed Picture: OWEN HINES

The magnificent replica ship Godspeed Picture: OWEN HINES

OWEN HINES

The magnificent replica of the ship Godspeed sailed from Ipswich docks in 1985.

Sea cadets watching the Godspeed set sail Picture: OWEN HINESSea cadets watching the Godspeed set sail Picture: OWEN HINES

Grundisburgh-born Bartholomew Gosnold was said to be the prime mover in the 16th century for the voyage of the original vessel from London to the New World of America.

The civic reception party for the crew outside the Old Custom House Picture: OWEN HINESThe civic reception party for the crew outside the Old Custom House Picture: OWEN HINES

In 1606 Gosnold landed the Godspeed at Martha’s Vineyard, which he named after his daughter who died at a young age.

The crowd watch the Godspeed's arrival Picture: OWEN HINESThe crowd watch the Godspeed's arrival Picture: OWEN HINES

They named the new colony Virginia after Queen Elizabeth I, known as the ‘Virgin Queen’.

An aerial shot of the action at Ipswich Quay Picture: OWEN HINESAn aerial shot of the action at Ipswich Quay Picture: OWEN HINES

These photographs found in our archive date back to 1985, when a replica of the Godspeed visited and set sail from the Ipswich docks.

The Godspeed sets sail from the Ipswich docks Picture: OWEN HINESThe Godspeed sets sail from the Ipswich docks Picture: OWEN HINES

Big crowds gathered on the Waterfront for the spectacle outside the Old Customs House.

The Mayor of Ipswich gives a speech Picture: OWEN HINESThe Mayor of Ipswich gives a speech Picture: OWEN HINES

Re-enactors were dressed in period clothing of the 17th Century. The Mayor of Ipswich at the time, Peter Gardiner, made a speech and a reception was held for the ship’s crew.

