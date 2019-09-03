Video

'It's heartbreaking to watch' - Mystery illness leaves boy, 3, unable to walk

Archie Warden, three, is unable to walk unaided after being struck by a mystery illness Picture: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

A three-year-old boy from Ipswich has lost the ability to walk unaided after being struck down by a mystery illness, his distraught family have revealed.

Little Archie was able to walk but was two when health visitors noticed something was wrong Picture: TIFFANY MUNDY Little Archie was able to walk but was two when health visitors noticed something was wrong Picture: TIFFANY MUNDY

The parents of Archie Warden, who turns four in March, are sharing his story as they continue their fight for answers about his mysterious condition, which medics have so far struggled to diagnose.

When Archie was two, health visitors spotted he had developed an abnormal walking pattern.

Since then, the situation has worsened and he can now longer stand or walk unaided - and crawls everywhere.

Despite this, he has had two MRIs with normal results while hip x-rays and numerous blood and nerve tests have come back clear.

Archie, three, on the Quest 88 trike his family are raising cash to buy Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Archie, three, on the Quest 88 trike his family are raising cash to buy Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

'His legs are constantly shaking'

"It's heartbreaking to watch because he used to be able to walk and now he's gone so far the other way," said mum Tiffany Mundy.

"He was able to walk normally until the age of two, when his health visitor picked up an abnormal walking pattern and since then it's all gone down hill and he now crawls everywhere.

"His legs shake when he walks - one of his doctors said it's like he's run a marathon because his legs are constantly shaking.

Archie's family are fundraising for a special trike so he can build up the muscles in his legs Picture: RACHEL EDGE Archie's family are fundraising for a special trike so he can build up the muscles in his legs Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The 29-year-old added: "He had tests for cerebral palsy, so he had assessments and MRIs but these were all clear.

"He also had a lot of blood tests and nerve tests which were also fine."

The family, which includes dad Jamie and one-year-old brother Oscar, are now having Archie tested at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for signs of rare genetic conditions, but they may have to wait a while for results.

Archie Warden. Picture: TIFFANY MUNDY Archie Warden. Picture: TIFFANY MUNDY

How you can help Archie's family

In the meantime, they have been put in touch with Quest 88, a company which manufactures a trike which could help to build Archie's leg muscles up, boosting his confidence.

This is not funded by the NHS and the family have launched a fundraising appeal to collect the £2,000 required.

"We are looking for help to fund this as it's money we just simply don't have lying around," Miss Mundy added.

Archie Warden. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Archie Warden. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

"Physios have said this would be of great benefit to help build up the muscle in his legs, and give him the chance to learn to ride a bike like all other children his age."

Any money raised above the target will be donated to Ipswich Hospital's children's ward and St Helen's House in Ipswich, which are the family's go-to places for ongoing care and physio.

To support the family, visit their GoFundMe page.