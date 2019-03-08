Ipswich brides wanted for 'say yes to the dress'
PUBLISHED: 19:30 17 August 2019 | UPDATED: 19:30 17 August 2019
PA Archive/PA Images
Gok Wan is on the hunt for brides-to-be in Ipswich, who are ready to 'Say Yes to the Dress' for the new series of the hit show.
The show's production company TLC are currently interviewing brides for the next series which starts filming in under a month.
So if you've got a wedding coming up soon and need a confidence boost from Gok and the team, now is your chance to meet him and hopefully find your dream wedding dress.
Filming for the series will take place in September and October 2019 and TLC are keen to hear from brides-to-be.
You can put your name forward for the show by emailing brides@truenorth.tv.
