Gallery

Days Gone By: Turning back the clock to the 1970s at the Golden Hind

Dancing at the Golden Hind pub, Nacton Road, Ipswich, back in 1973 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

They say the only constant in life is change – and that’s been the case for pubs everywhere over the past 40 years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One of the regulars at Golden Hind pub, Nacton Road - notice the 1970s wallpaper! Picture: DAVID KINDRED One of the regulars at Golden Hind pub, Nacton Road - notice the 1970s wallpaper! Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Very few today look like they did at the start of the 1970s. They’ve been closed down, converted into homes, turned into gastro-pubs, been upgraded, gone upmarket and changed out of all recognition to keep up with the times, changing tastes and ensure they stay open.

But the Golden Hind in Nacton Road has remained a busy and bustling venue over the years – doing well even in these Covid-19 restricted times – and still retains its spacious interior, a great place for parties, music and celebrations, as it has always been.

Back in 1973 Archant photographer David Kindred went along to capture on camera the atmosphere of an evening at the pub – a social snapshot of what it was like at the local in those days.

While regulars supped at the bar, there was ballroom dancing going on in the function room, and all ages of the community were at the venue enjoying themselves.

Pints of stout in hand - two customers enjoy an evening at the Golden Hind pub, Nacton Road Picture: DAVID KINDRED Pints of stout in hand - two customers enjoy an evening at the Golden Hind pub, Nacton Road Picture: DAVID KINDRED

What are your memories of the Golden Hind? Do you recognise anyone in our photographs from 1973? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk To order copies of photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call 01603 772449.

Ballroom dancing at the Golden Hind pub, Nacton Road, in 1973 Picture: DAVID KINDRED Ballroom dancing at the Golden Hind pub, Nacton Road, in 1973 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

An evening at the Golden Hind pub, Nacton Road Picture: DAVID KINDRED An evening at the Golden Hind pub, Nacton Road Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Did you take part in thse evenings at the Golden Hind pub, Nacton Road, Ipswich Picture: DAVID KINDRED Did you take part in thse evenings at the Golden Hind pub, Nacton Road, Ipswich Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Do you recognise anyone in our gallery? Picture: DAVID KINDRED Do you recognise anyone in our gallery? Picture: DAVID KINDRED

THere was a big turn-out for dance night - good business for the Golden Hind pub, Nacton Road Picture: DAVID KINDRED THere was a big turn-out for dance night - good business for the Golden Hind pub, Nacton Road Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Do you recognise this couple at the Golden Hind pub, Nacton Road, in 1973? Picture: DAVID KINDRED Do you recognise this couple at the Golden Hind pub, Nacton Road, in 1973? Picture: DAVID KINDRED

The Golden Hind pub, Nacton Road, Ipswich, in 1973 Picture: DAVID KINDRED The Golden Hind pub, Nacton Road, Ipswich, in 1973 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

You may also want to watch:

Dance floor busy at the Golden Hind pub, Nacton Road Picture: DAVID KINDRED Dance floor busy at the Golden Hind pub, Nacton Road Picture: DAVID KINDRED