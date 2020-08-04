Days Gone By: Turning back the clock to the 1970s at the Golden Hind
PUBLISHED: 18:00 06 August 2020
They say the only constant in life is change – and that’s been the case for pubs everywhere over the past 40 years.
Very few today look like they did at the start of the 1970s. They’ve been closed down, converted into homes, turned into gastro-pubs, been upgraded, gone upmarket and changed out of all recognition to keep up with the times, changing tastes and ensure they stay open.
But the Golden Hind in Nacton Road has remained a busy and bustling venue over the years – doing well even in these Covid-19 restricted times – and still retains its spacious interior, a great place for parties, music and celebrations, as it has always been.
Back in 1973 Archant photographer David Kindred went along to capture on camera the atmosphere of an evening at the pub – a social snapshot of what it was like at the local in those days.
While regulars supped at the bar, there was ballroom dancing going on in the function room, and all ages of the community were at the venue enjoying themselves.
What are your memories of the Golden Hind? Do you recognise anyone in our photographs from 1973? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk To order copies of photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call 01603 772449.
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.