E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Days Gone By: Turning back the clock to the 1970s at the Golden Hind

PUBLISHED: 18:00 06 August 2020

Dancing at the Golden Hind pub, Nacton Road, Ipswich, back in 1973 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Dancing at the Golden Hind pub, Nacton Road, Ipswich, back in 1973 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

They say the only constant in life is change – and that’s been the case for pubs everywhere over the past 40 years.

One of the regulars at Golden Hind pub, Nacton Road - notice the 1970s wallpaper! Picture: DAVID KINDREDOne of the regulars at Golden Hind pub, Nacton Road - notice the 1970s wallpaper! Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Very few today look like they did at the start of the 1970s. They’ve been closed down, converted into homes, turned into gastro-pubs, been upgraded, gone upmarket and changed out of all recognition to keep up with the times, changing tastes and ensure they stay open.

But the Golden Hind in Nacton Road has remained a busy and bustling venue over the years – doing well even in these Covid-19 restricted times – and still retains its spacious interior, a great place for parties, music and celebrations, as it has always been.

Back in 1973 Archant photographer David Kindred went along to capture on camera the atmosphere of an evening at the pub – a social snapshot of what it was like at the local in those days.

While regulars supped at the bar, there was ballroom dancing going on in the function room, and all ages of the community were at the venue enjoying themselves.

Pints of stout in hand - two customers enjoy an evening at the Golden Hind pub, Nacton Road Picture: DAVID KINDREDPints of stout in hand - two customers enjoy an evening at the Golden Hind pub, Nacton Road Picture: DAVID KINDRED

What are your memories of the Golden Hind? Do you recognise anyone in our photographs from 1973? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk To order copies of photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call 01603 772449.

Ballroom dancing at the Golden Hind pub, Nacton Road, in 1973 Picture: DAVID KINDREDBallroom dancing at the Golden Hind pub, Nacton Road, in 1973 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

An evening at the Golden Hind pub, Nacton Road Picture: DAVID KINDREDAn evening at the Golden Hind pub, Nacton Road Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Did you take part in thse evenings at the Golden Hind pub, Nacton Road, Ipswich Picture: DAVID KINDREDDid you take part in thse evenings at the Golden Hind pub, Nacton Road, Ipswich Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Do you recognise anyone in our gallery? Picture: DAVID KINDREDDo you recognise anyone in our gallery? Picture: DAVID KINDRED

THere was a big turn-out for dance night - good business for the Golden Hind pub, Nacton Road Picture: DAVID KINDREDTHere was a big turn-out for dance night - good business for the Golden Hind pub, Nacton Road Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Do you recognise this couple at the Golden Hind pub, Nacton Road, in 1973? Picture: DAVID KINDREDDo you recognise this couple at the Golden Hind pub, Nacton Road, in 1973? Picture: DAVID KINDRED

The Golden Hind pub, Nacton Road, Ipswich, in 1973 Picture: DAVID KINDREDThe Golden Hind pub, Nacton Road, Ipswich, in 1973 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

You may also want to watch:

Dance floor busy at the Golden Hind pub, Nacton Road Picture: DAVID KINDREDDance floor busy at the Golden Hind pub, Nacton Road Picture: DAVID KINDRED

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Most Read

Family concerned for welfare of missing Ipswich teenager

Suffolk police said they are concerned for the welfare of missing Ipswich girl Cerys Hall Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ipswich bar ‘disappointed’ at picture showing lack of social distancing in queue

A crowd of

Travellers return to field near Ipswich school

Travellers have set up in the park near Westbourne Academy. Picture: Archant

Amateur boxer knocked out fellow fighter outside Ipswich bar

Matthew Hopkins was handed a suspended sentence at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Family concerned for welfare of missing Ipswich teenager

Suffolk police said they are concerned for the welfare of missing Ipswich girl Cerys Hall Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ipswich bar ‘disappointed’ at picture showing lack of social distancing in queue

A crowd of

Travellers return to field near Ipswich school

Travellers have set up in the park near Westbourne Academy. Picture: Archant

Amateur boxer knocked out fellow fighter outside Ipswich bar

Matthew Hopkins was handed a suspended sentence at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Firefighters tackle Felixstowe bungalow blaze

Firefighters are currently tackling a blaze at a bungalow in Felixstowe (FILE PHOTO) Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Poundland goes ‘into hibernation’ at Ipswich’s Sailmakers centre

Poundland opened a Pep & Co department in its Sailmakers store in 2017. Picture: POUNDLAND/SAILMAKERS

Suspected stolen tools found after man arrested in Ipswich

Police have recovered a large amount of tools believed to have bene stolen during burglaries in Suffolk Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Days Gone By: Turning back the clock to the 1970s at the Golden Hind

Dancing at the Golden Hind pub, Nacton Road, Ipswich, back in 1973 Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Olympian athlete and former Ipswich footballer pay tribute to future health care workers

Olympian athlete Hannah England and former Ipswich Town player Titus Bramble attended online the Suffolk New College end of year awards and paid recorded tribute to the top health and social care students. Picture: SUFFOLK NEW COLLEGE