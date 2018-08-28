Rain

Police release CCTV images after burglary in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 16:10 27 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:10 27 December 2018

CCTV images of a burglary in Ipswich on Goldsmith Road Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk police have released two CCTV images after offenders broke into a house on Goldsmith Road in Ipswich earlier in the month.

On Saturday 15 December at around 5pm, offenders forced entry to a house on the street by breaking a window.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Offenders conducted an untidy search and a number of items of jewellery were taken, as well as some DVDs and a set of new curtains, still in their packaging.”

Officers are hoping that people may be able to identify the individual in the CCTV images.

Police are looking to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage in the Goldsmith Road, Byron Road or Shakespeare Road area on Saturday, December 15 between 4.45pm and 5.30pm.

Any information to Suffolk Police on 101, quoting reference number 37/72515/18.

