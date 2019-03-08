Man attacked outside McDonalds - police search for 'Good Samaritan' in Jack Wills hoodie

The attack happened in the car park of McDonalds in Ranelagh Road in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Police want to speak to a woman in a Jack Wills hoodie who helped a man after an attack in an Ipswich McDonalds car park.

Officers were called to the Ranelagh Road McDonalds at 9.25pm yesterday following reports a man had been assaulted.

The victim, a man in his 20s, managed to escape and run inside the McDonalds restaurant - where he was helped by a woman.

Now police want to speak with this woman and are urging her to get in touch.

She is described as white, aged between 25 and 35, and was wearing a maroon Jack Wills hoodie, black bottoms and black boots.

The victim suffered injuries to his leg, neck and face and was taken to Ipswich Hospital. He has since been discharged.

This afternoon, police arrested a 26-year-old man and 22-year-old man, both from Ipswich, on suspicion of assault causing grevious bodily harm in connection with the incident.

They were taken to the Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where they remain.

Witnesses to the attack and anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/49205/19.

Or, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.