Women pledge to #GoPinkYourself in campaign for confidence

Published: 11:30 AM March 19, 2021

Betty Adamou, who lives in Ipswich, is the founder of the Not Sorry Club — inspiring women to be utterly unapologetic - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A new campaign is encouraging women to pledge to be more bold and confident during April, as part of a venture to break that habit of saying 'sorry' on auto-pilot.

Betty Adamou, who lives in Ipswich, is an award-winning Serious Game and Gamification designer, expert, and author who founded the Not Sorry Club earlier this year — aiming to stop women making unnecessary apologies.

The 35-year-old said: "The new #GoPinkYourself campaign will be all about pledging to do one thing, or a few things, unapologetically for the whole month of April.

"Anyone who wants to take part can upload a selfie with a pink filter, and use the tag #GoPinkYourself, and write about what they're pledging to be more bold and confident about for April.

"For me personally, I feel insecure without my makeup on, so my bare face will be something I want to be less apologetic about, as part of my #GoPinkYourself challenge.

"I also laugh with my hand over my mouth — why? This is something else I'll try not to do.

You may also want to watch:

"Everyone who takes part is likely to have something really different that they're challenging themselves on, so I'm really excited to see what people will share, and if the one month challenge will build positive new habits."

There's a handy step-by-step guide on how you can get a pink filter on a selfie, along with some inspiration and examples of things that people can challenge themselves, on the Not Sorry Club website here.