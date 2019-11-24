E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Cooking, basket making and adventures in space in a look at Gorseland Primary in 1977

PUBLISHED: 14:30 26 November 2019

It's back to school as we take a look at Gorseland Primary in 1977. We take a look inside the classroom to see what fun activities the pupils got up to Picture: ARCHANT

It's back to school as we take a look at Gorseland Primary in 1977. We take a look inside the classroom to see what fun activities the pupils got up to Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

It's back to school as we take a look at what life was like at Gorseland Primary in Martlesham back in 1977.

Some basket making got underway in an arts class at Gorseland school Picture: ARCHANTSome basket making got underway in an arts class at Gorseland school Picture: ARCHANT

Some say your school days are the best days of your life and the youngsters here looked as though they were enjoying themselves in lessons and at playtime.

The children loved to play on the big metal rocket in the adventure playground Picture: ARCHANTThe children loved to play on the big metal rocket in the adventure playground Picture: ARCHANT

The Ipswich Star photographer taking pictures for a day in the life of Gorseland feature captured pupils in art weaving baskets and in cookery lessons learning how to bake.

The headmaster in his office, taking a look at the Gorseland cook book Picture: ARCHANTThe headmaster in his office, taking a look at the Gorseland cook book Picture: ARCHANT

In one class the children wore large headphones as they tried to match the pictures cards with the words.

Did you go to Gorseland primary school in 1977? Picture: ARCHANTDid you go to Gorseland primary school in 1977? Picture: ARCHANT

Platime and lunchbreaks were the best though - with time to play in the adventure playground, visiting space on the big rocket and building sand castles in the sand pit. These children will be in their late 40s today

The pupils looked pleased with their efforts as they presented their sweet treats they baked in a cookery lesson Picture: ARCHANTThe pupils looked pleased with their efforts as they presented their sweet treats they baked in a cookery lesson Picture: ARCHANT

Did you go to Gorseland in 1977 - do you recognise old school pals in our gallery?

To share your memories, email imagecurators@archant.co.uk

