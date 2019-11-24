Cooking, basket making and adventures in space in a look at Gorseland Primary in 1977
PUBLISHED: 14:30 26 November 2019
It's back to school as we take a look at what life was like at Gorseland Primary in Martlesham back in 1977.
Some say your school days are the best days of your life and the youngsters here looked as though they were enjoying themselves in lessons and at playtime.
The Ipswich Star photographer taking pictures for a day in the life of Gorseland feature captured pupils in art weaving baskets and in cookery lessons learning how to bake.
In one class the children wore large headphones as they tried to match the pictures cards with the words.
Platime and lunchbreaks were the best though - with time to play in the adventure playground, visiting space on the big rocket and building sand castles in the sand pit. These children will be in their late 40s today
Did you go to Gorseland in 1977 - do you recognise old school pals in our gallery?
