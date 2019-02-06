Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Suffolk school goes solar - after push from eco-minded pupils

06 February, 2019 - 19:32
Gorseland Primary School's Eco Warriors with one of the new solar panels Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Gorseland Primary School's Eco Warriors with one of the new solar panels Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A Suffolk primary school has installed dozens of solar panels in a bid to reduce its carbon footprint - following a push by eco-minded pupils.

Noah , Sana and Fynn enjoyed their healthy eating workshop Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNNoah , Sana and Fynn enjoyed their healthy eating workshop Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Gorseland Primary School, in Martlesham, has had 106 panels installed after an elected committee of pupils – nicknamed ‘The Eco Warriors’ – suggested the school could do more to be green.

Spurred on by the committee, pupils conducted an eco-review of the entire school and chose three areas they wanted to work on - electricity, paper towel waste and recycling.

The school has now designated 90% of its bins for recycling only, replaced paper towels with cloth towels in the toilets and created a team to monitor the use of electricity at the school.

It has created a compost area for food waste and will be keeping a close eye on its IT equipment - making sure all computers are switched off completely over night.

Caroline Wilson and Jamie White held a healthy eating workshop with pupils at Gorseland Primary School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNCaroline Wilson and Jamie White held a healthy eating workshop with pupils at Gorseland Primary School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Headteacher Darren Jackson said the school will follow up the eco-drive with a visit to a recycling centre later in the year, so the children can see how recycled waste is transformed into new products.

He said: “This has all come from the children, I’m being harangued left, right and centre.

“Their view is we should be doing more to be green and to create out own electricity, so that is what we have done.”

The school has already earned a Keep Britain Tidy Bronze Eco School Award and is well on the way to a silver.

Millie and and Sam enjoyed learning about all the healthy food they can eat Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNMillie and and Sam enjoyed learning about all the healthy food they can eat Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It aims to earn a gold award within the next 12 months.

As well as nurturing a green ethos in the children, the school is also keen to teach them the importance of health and nutrition.

On Tuesday, the pupils had a special visit by chef Jamie White, from Caterlink, who spoke to the pupils about the different types of fruit and vegetables and the importance of eating 10 a day.

He then held a bread baking workshop with Year 3 pupils, inviting their parents to come in and join the fun.

Stella and Harry enjoyed the healthy eating afternoon Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNStella and Harry enjoyed the healthy eating afternoon Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mr Jackson said it was about giving the pupils a chance learn through experience.

He said: “We are looking at real purposes for reading, writing and communication, so the children take a more investigative approach to learning.

“I think that’s a far more interesting way for them to learn.”

Most Read

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

“I said I’d never bake again” says owner of new thriving cakery in Ipswich

Cakes and cookies at BMC Cakery on Woodbridge Road, Ipswich Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Family’s heartbreak after dead cat found with ear and tail hacked off

Mollie was just 10 months old Picture: MANDY BENNETT

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Most Read

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

“I said I’d never bake again” says owner of new thriving cakery in Ipswich

#includeImage($article, 225)

Family’s heartbreak after dead cat found with ear and tail hacked off

#includeImage($article, 225)

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

UK’s largest car stack set to revolutionise parking at the Winerack on Ipswich Waterfront

The Winerack car stacker under construction - it is believed to be the largest in the UK. Picture: NICOLE DRURY/IBC

Take a look at the first flats to be completed at Winerack for spring sale

The first flats to be sold are at the front of the Winerack over the Waterfront pavement. Picture: WINERACK APPARTMENTS

Suffolk school goes solar - after push from eco-minded pupils

Gorseland Primary School's Eco Warriors with one of the new solar panels Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New technology hub in Ipswich moves step closer

Suffolk New College has had planning permission approved for a new technology hub as part of the Eastern Institute of Technology. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Suffolk ‘no longer a rural idyll’ as police take on 21st century challenges

Waveney MP Peter Aldous speaking in the House of Commons Picture: PARLIAMENTLIVETV
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists