School holiday bonus for families as playparks set to reopen

The designs for the Cavendish Park playpark site at Felixstowe Picture: WAVENEY NORSE/HAGS Archant

Youngsters have been given a special school holiday bonus - the reopening of two Felixstowe playparks as part of a £265,000 refurbishment project.

To mark the completion of the improvements to the play areas at Cavendish Park and Gosford Way, there will be an official reopening fun event for families.

The play areas have been fully refurbished with a range of items suitable for toddlers, juniors and teenagers.

Cavendish Park has a new Multi-use Games Area and the play equipment at Gosford Way has been replaced with 14 new pieces.

The project also includes improvements to Allenby Park play area, which is expected to be completed on August 12 and includes replacing and widening of the five-a-side pitch and additional equipment added to the existing play area.

To celebrate the refurbishments, an official reopening takes place at Gosford Way on Wednesday, August 7, from 11am to 1pm.

Residents are invited to the reopening, which will include a face painter, a photographer as well as free healthy snacks to the first 100 children and free goodie bags to the first 50 children.

Letitia Smith, East Suffolk Council cabinet member for communities, tourism and leisure, said: "It is fantastic that these play areas are almost ready to be enjoyed by locals and visitors alike. To celebrate, we would like to invite local people along to the official reopening and even encourage them to make a real day of it by bringing their own picnics and enjoy everything the new space and play area has to offer."

Work on the project started in May after Felixstowe Town Council, East Suffolk Council and Suffolk Coastal Norse worked together to identify the three play areas in need of an upgrade as part of on-going investment.

Mayor of Felixstowe, Nick Barber said: "I am delighted that two of the three play area projects are being reopened to the community. With Allenby Park nearing completion too, these new facilities will be enjoyed by families for many years to come."

Funding for the project has included £80,000 from district council, £27,000 from town council, £2,000 from Felixstowe Youth Forum, £137,000 from CIL and other developer funds allocated for play/sport, plus money from councillors' enabling and locality budgets.