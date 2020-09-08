All of today’s developments in Kesgrave shooting

Uniformed officers were this morning standing outside Friends Walk, where the shooting took place. The road is still closed with police tape.

A day after a teenager was shot on the way to school in Grange Farm, Kesgrave, here are the latest developments into the shocking incident and subsequent police investigation.

At the entrance to the cul-de-sac there is now pre-fabricated police pod.

What happened on Monday?

Police were called at 8.40am on Monday to reports of a shooting in Friends Walk, off Through Jollys, in Kesgrave.

A 15-year-old, who had been walking to school at the time, was shot.

Officers cordoned off part of the Grange Farm estate as the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance landed near the scene.

Friends Walk remained cordoned off

Police urged people to avoid the area and confirmed one person had been shot in a serious incident.

Friends Walk and Through Jollys were completely closed off, with a partial closure in Ropes Drive.

What have police been doing today?

Officers remained on the scene in the Grange Farm area of Kesgrave, with two uniformed police stood outside Friends Walk, where the shooting took place.

Friends Walk remained closed and a white police forensics tent could be seen at the scene, while a pre-fabricated police pod was also in place nearby.

Residents could visit the pod at certain times of the day if there was anything they wanted to discuss with officers.

Has a weapon been found?

Police confirmed on Tuesday that they had seized a “long barrelled gun” as part of their investigation, as well as a car matching the description of one seen leaving the crime scene.

Has anyone been arrested?

A 15-year-old, from the Woodbridge area, was arrested by armed police at 10.55am on Monday in Woodbridge Road, Ipswich on suspicion of attempted murder.

On Tuesday, police were given an extra 12 hours to question the boy.

What is the latest information about the victim?

The condition of the victim was still confirmed as being “critical” on Tuesday afternoon.

The 15-year-old victim was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, on Monday and has been treated there since.

What happens next?

A police presence is set to remain in the area in the coming days to ease parents’ fears following the shooting.

Temporary Detective Superintendent David Henderson, the senior investigating officer, said: “This has been a fast-moving investigation, with officers working around the clock since yesterday morning.

“I appreciate that many people will still be very concerned at an attack of this nature happening in a small town such as Kesgrave, but we continue to stress that incidents like this are extremely rare and that there is no wider threat to the community.

“In addition, following the initial enquiries that have been carried-out, we can confirm that the victim and the suspect are known to each other and at this time there is absolutely nothing to suggest this incident is linked to organised criminality.

“Our thoughts remain with the victim and his family and we continue to offer them our full support.

“Additional patrols to provide reassurance are continuing in Kesgrave and a police pod has been put in place, so residents have somewhere they can go to speak to officers should they wish to.

“I would urge anyone who has information about this terrible attack to make contact with us as soon as possible.”

Did you witness anything?

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 52067/20.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via the charity’s website.