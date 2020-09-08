Breaking

Teenager charged with attempted murder following Kesgrave shooting

Police have now charged a teenager with attempted murder Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A teenager has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Kesgrave on Monday.

Officers were called just after 8.40am yesterday morning, Monday September 7, to reports that a teenage boy had been shot in Friends Walk, as he was walking to school.

The victim, aged 15-years-old, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, where he currently remains in a critical condition.

Witnesses reported seeing the suspect get into a car following the attack, which drove off out of the close.

At 10.55am yesterday, officers arrested a teenage boy in connection with the incident and he was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A car was seized at the time of the arrest, from which a long-barrelled firearm was recovered.

A 15-year-old boy from the Woodbridge area (who cannot be named for legal reasons) has since been charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of injury.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear via video link before Norwich Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Wednesday, September 9.

Friends Walk was reopened earlier today following the completion of police searches in the area.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team by phoning 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Police patrols in the Kesgrave area will continue over the coming days. They will continue to engage with school children, teachers, parents and local residents to provide reassurance, listen to any concerns and to reiterate the fact it is an isolated incident.

The constabulary will also have a police pod located in Through Jollys that will provide a strong visible presence to local people, with officers present between 8am and 9.30am in the mornings and 2pm and 3.30pm in the afternoons. Residents can ask questions or raise queries, allowing police to continue to listen and understand concerns of the community.

Officer support is coming from various sources such as the local Safer Neighbourhood Team, Community Engagement Officers and Youth Engagement Officers.

Additionally, School Liaison Officers are working with schools in providing bespoke engagement within schools that identify a specific need as a result of this incident.

