E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Teenager charged with attempted murder following Kesgrave shooting

PUBLISHED: 21:39 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 22:13 08 September 2020

Police have now charged a teenager with attempted murder Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police have now charged a teenager with attempted murder Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A teenager has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Kesgrave on Monday.

Officers were called just after 8.40am yesterday morning, Monday September 7, to reports that a teenage boy had been shot in Friends Walk, as he was walking to school.

The victim, aged 15-years-old, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, where he currently remains in a critical condition.

Witnesses reported seeing the suspect get into a car following the attack, which drove off out of the close.

MORE: Boy, 15, remains in critical condition after Kesgrave shooting

At 10.55am yesterday, officers arrested a teenage boy in connection with the incident and he was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A car was seized at the time of the arrest, from which a long-barrelled firearm was recovered.

You may also want to watch:

A 15-year-old boy from the Woodbridge area (who cannot be named for legal reasons) has since been charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of injury.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear via video link before Norwich Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Wednesday, September 9.

Friends Walk was reopened earlier today following the completion of police searches in the area.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team by phoning 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Police patrols in the Kesgrave area will continue over the coming days. They will continue to engage with school children, teachers, parents and local residents to provide reassurance, listen to any concerns and to reiterate the fact it is an isolated incident.

The constabulary will also have a police pod located in Through Jollys that will provide a strong visible presence to local people, with officers present between 8am and 9.30am in the mornings and 2pm and 3.30pm in the afternoons. Residents can ask questions or raise queries, allowing police to continue to listen and understand concerns of the community.

Officer support is coming from various sources such as the local Safer Neighbourhood Team, Community Engagement Officers and Youth Engagement Officers.

Additionally, School Liaison Officers are working with schools in providing bespoke engagement within schools that identify a specific need as a result of this incident.

MORE: All of today’s developments in Kesgrave shooting

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Boy in ‘critical’ condition after Kesgrave shooting – as police reveal arrested teen from Woodbridge area

A 15-year-old boy who was shot on the Grange Farm estate in Kesgrave remains in a critical condition Picutre: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich, linked to Kesgrave shooting

The police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich. It is unclear if the scene is linked to an earlier shooting in Grange Farm, Kesgrave Picture: Archant

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Boy in ‘critical’ condition after Kesgrave shooting – as police reveal arrested teen from Woodbridge area

A 15-year-old boy who was shot on the Grange Farm estate in Kesgrave remains in a critical condition Picutre: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich, linked to Kesgrave shooting

The police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich. It is unclear if the scene is linked to an earlier shooting in Grange Farm, Kesgrave Picture: Archant

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Teenager charged with attempted murder following Kesgrave shooting

Police have now charged a teenager with attempted murder Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boy, 15, remains in critical condition after Kesgrave shooting

A police cordon remains in place around the scene of the Kesgrave shooting. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Kesgrave community unites in support of families after school boy shooting

At the entrance to the cul-de-sac there is now pre-fabricated police pod. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Delays on Orwell Bridge following suspected broken down vehicle

Police are at the scene of an incident on the Orwell Bridge along the A14 in Ipswich. Picture: HELEN KIM DAVEY

All of today’s developments in Kesgrave shooting

Uniformed officers were this morning standing outside Friends Walk, where the shooting took place. The road is still closed with police tape. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN