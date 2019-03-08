E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Probe into bungalow fire which tore through at least two homes gets under way

PUBLISHED: 07:28 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:28 04 October 2019

Fire crews from Suffolk and Essex were called to the scene of the bungalow fire in Felixstowe. Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Fire crews from Suffolk and Essex were called to the scene of the bungalow fire in Felixstowe. Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

The cause of a "heartbreaking" fire which ripped through at least two homes is set to be investigated today.

Onlookers described seeing Onlookers described seeing "loads of smoke" as the crews battled the blaze in Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LOU CAWDRON

Five fire engines from across Suffolk and Essex were called to battle the blaze in Grange Road in Felixstowe last night, after being alerted just before 8.30pm.

Sarah Cawdron, who lives nearby, said she "could hardly see anything" across the road because of the smoke.

She believes everyone got out safely but said: "It was heartbreaking to watch.

"To think that the poor people and family have lost everying just makes you realise how lucky you are.

"It really was so scary being so close to home."

Fire crews no longer remain at the scene, but investigations into the cause of the fire and enquiries are ongoing.

Police are understood to be at the scene this morning.

The blaze is understood to have started in the roof of a property on Grange Road, near the end of Langley Avenue and Maidstone Road, and spread to neighbouring properties.

At the time of the fire, a spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "It was reported to us at 8.26pm and the fire is ongoing at five single storey properties.

"They have a water supply established and all persons are accounted for."

Firefighters from Colchester, Ipswich East, Princes Street and Felixstowe tackled the blaze using breathing apparatus, hose reel jets and extension ladders.

All three emergency services were in attendance.

