'He was loved by so many people' - Tributes pour in for popular BMX rider

Tributes have poured in for Grant Mowles, a popular BMX rider from Ipswich who died suddenly on July 19. Picture: SALLY MAYHEW Archant

The mother of a popular Ipswich BMX rider who died suddenly at the age of 26 has paid tribute to her "kind and cheeky" son.

Grant Mowles (left) next to his best friend Jamie 'Jimbles' Friend. Picture: JAMIE FRIEND Grant Mowles (left) next to his best friend Jamie 'Jimbles' Friend. Picture: JAMIE FRIEND

Tributes have poured in for Grant Mowles, from Ipswich, after his death on July 19 - just a week before his 27th birthday.

The death of the Ipswich skate park regular, known for his broad beaming smile and playful sense of humour, came as a shock to his family and the skating community.

His mum, Sally Mayhew, paid tribute to her son, who she said "always put others first".

She said: "Grant was helpful, kind and cheeky. He was a bit big headed and always wore his heart on his sleeve.

A sketch of Grant Mayhew by his friend Rhys Wilson. Picture: @suffolkart_gallery A sketch of Grant Mayhew by his friend Rhys Wilson. Picture: @suffolkart_gallery

"He had a big love for BMX riding and music. He was kind, he always put others before himself.

"I'm going to miss his cheeky smile, hugs and when he used to kiss me on the cheek, or how he would come round and raid my fridge.

"If I could speak to him today I would just have a general conversation like before. We would always sit in my room or in the garden just waffling on about anything and everything."

Grant was a popular face at Ipswich skate park, where he spent much of his time surrounded by his friends.

Grant Mayhew with his former girlfriend Weronika Stepien, who died in 2015 at the age of 17 Picture: SALLY MAYHEW Grant Mayhew with his former girlfriend Weronika Stepien, who died in 2015 at the age of 17 Picture: SALLY MAYHEW

Known for his BMX skills and his love of chocolate milkshakes, he was popular amongst nearly every skating regular.

Following his death, more than 100 people gathered at the park for a memorial, writing messages on a canvas and lighting candles which spelled out his name, while sharing favourite stories about the 26-year-old.

Grant's best friend, Jamie Friend, know to his those close to him as 'Jimbles', said: "Grant was very funny. He was the sort of person that despite his own demons, would always help those of us that needed it.

"He was loved by so many people because he loved so many.

An image of Grant Mowles, who died suddenly in July, was painted on a half pipe at Ipswich skate park with the words 'ride in peace' next to it. Picture: ARCHANT An image of Grant Mowles, who died suddenly in July, was painted on a half pipe at Ipswich skate park with the words 'ride in peace' next to it. Picture: ARCHANT

"He had a hard life, but over the years he grew into a man I was proud to call brother.

"Probably his favourite thing on the planet was chocolate milkshake, to the point when even he was say he was addicted to it, if he was ever down you could always guarantee a smile from him if you bought him chocolate milk."

Grant's funeral will take place at Seven Hills Crematorium on August 20, at 2.15pm. Anyone who cannot fit in the main room will be able to see the funeral on big screens in another room.

The wake will take place afterwards at The Music Room in John Street, Ipswich and all are invited.

"Most of all, I'm just going to miss having my brother," Jamie continued.

"I miss having my partner in crime at the end of the phone whenever I need him, I'm going to miss the stupid conversations and laughing till we cry over some of most idiotic things.

"If I could speak to him one more time, I'd tell him just how proud of him I am and that I'm going to miss him every day for the rest of my life. My best friend, my brother."

An inquest into Grant's death is due to open at Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich on Friday, August 9.