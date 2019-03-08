E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'He was loved by so many people' - Tributes pour in for popular BMX rider

PUBLISHED: 19:00 05 August 2019

Tributes have poured in for Grant Mowles, a popular BMX rider from Ipswich who died suddenly on July 19. Picture: SALLY MAYHEW

Tributes have poured in for Grant Mowles, a popular BMX rider from Ipswich who died suddenly on July 19. Picture: SALLY MAYHEW

Archant

The mother of a popular Ipswich BMX rider who died suddenly at the age of 26 has paid tribute to her "kind and cheeky" son.

Grant Mowles (left) next to his best friend Jamie 'Jimbles' Friend. Picture: JAMIE FRIENDGrant Mowles (left) next to his best friend Jamie 'Jimbles' Friend. Picture: JAMIE FRIEND

Tributes have poured in for Grant Mowles, from Ipswich, after his death on July 19 - just a week before his 27th birthday.

The death of the Ipswich skate park regular, known for his broad beaming smile and playful sense of humour, came as a shock to his family and the skating community.

His mum, Sally Mayhew, paid tribute to her son, who she said "always put others first".

She said: "Grant was helpful, kind and cheeky. He was a bit big headed and always wore his heart on his sleeve.

A sketch of Grant Mayhew by his friend Rhys Wilson. Picture: @suffolkart_galleryA sketch of Grant Mayhew by his friend Rhys Wilson. Picture: @suffolkart_gallery

"He had a big love for BMX riding and music. He was kind, he always put others before himself.

"I'm going to miss his cheeky smile, hugs and when he used to kiss me on the cheek, or how he would come round and raid my fridge.

"If I could speak to him today I would just have a general conversation like before. We would always sit in my room or in the garden just waffling on about anything and everything."

Grant was a popular face at Ipswich skate park, where he spent much of his time surrounded by his friends.

Grant Mayhew with his former girlfriend Weronika Stepien, who died in 2015 at the age of 17 Picture: SALLY MAYHEWGrant Mayhew with his former girlfriend Weronika Stepien, who died in 2015 at the age of 17 Picture: SALLY MAYHEW

Known for his BMX skills and his love of chocolate milkshakes, he was popular amongst nearly every skating regular.

Following his death, more than 100 people gathered at the park for a memorial, writing messages on a canvas and lighting candles which spelled out his name, while sharing favourite stories about the 26-year-old.

Grant's best friend, Jamie Friend, know to his those close to him as 'Jimbles', said: "Grant was very funny. He was the sort of person that despite his own demons, would always help those of us that needed it.

"He was loved by so many people because he loved so many.

An image of Grant Mowles, who died suddenly in July, was painted on a half pipe at Ipswich skate park with the words 'ride in peace' next to it. Picture: ARCHANTAn image of Grant Mowles, who died suddenly in July, was painted on a half pipe at Ipswich skate park with the words 'ride in peace' next to it. Picture: ARCHANT

"He had a hard life, but over the years he grew into a man I was proud to call brother.

"Probably his favourite thing on the planet was chocolate milkshake, to the point when even he was say he was addicted to it, if he was ever down you could always guarantee a smile from him if you bought him chocolate milk."

Grant's funeral will take place at Seven Hills Crematorium on August 20, at 2.15pm. Anyone who cannot fit in the main room will be able to see the funeral on big screens in another room.

The wake will take place afterwards at The Music Room in John Street, Ipswich and all are invited.

"Most of all, I'm just going to miss having my brother," Jamie continued.

"I miss having my partner in crime at the end of the phone whenever I need him, I'm going to miss the stupid conversations and laughing till we cry over some of most idiotic things.

"If I could speak to him one more time, I'd tell him just how proud of him I am and that I'm going to miss him every day for the rest of my life. My best friend, my brother."

An inquest into Grant's death is due to open at Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich on Friday, August 9.

Most Read

Man stabbed in Ipswich town centre in ‘targeted attack’

A man in his 30s suffered stab wounds to his legs during a 'targeted attack' at the junction of Foundation Street and Lower Brook Street in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Last sign of former Franciscan Way subway in Ipswich to be filled in

The former subway entrance in Franciscan Way is to be filled in this month. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Alleyway hit by drug-dealing and fly tipping to be blocked off to troublemakers

Tennyson Road in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Young couple ‘over the moon’ after winning dream Ipswich wedding

Amber Young and her fiance Matt Hoy, pictured here with their daughters Zoe-May and Jasmine-Marie, have won their dream wedding. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

What is going to happen to Ipswich’s easyHotel?

easyHotel, in Ipswich town centre. Photo: Rachel Edge.

Most Read

Man stabbed in Ipswich town centre in ‘targeted attack’

A man in his 30s suffered stab wounds to his legs during a 'targeted attack' at the junction of Foundation Street and Lower Brook Street in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Last sign of former Franciscan Way subway in Ipswich to be filled in

The former subway entrance in Franciscan Way is to be filled in this month. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Alleyway hit by drug-dealing and fly tipping to be blocked off to troublemakers

Tennyson Road in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Young couple ‘over the moon’ after winning dream Ipswich wedding

Amber Young and her fiance Matt Hoy, pictured here with their daughters Zoe-May and Jasmine-Marie, have won their dream wedding. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

What is going to happen to Ipswich’s easyHotel?

easyHotel, in Ipswich town centre. Photo: Rachel Edge.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘He was loved by so many people’ – Tributes pour in for popular BMX rider

Tributes have poured in for Grant Mowles, a popular BMX rider from Ipswich who died suddenly on July 19. Picture: SALLY MAYHEW

Woman shaken after teen throws liquid over her while walking child

A woman walking with her child had liquid thrown over her near Stoke High School in Maidenhall Approach Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man remains in hospital after Ipswich town centre stabbing

A man in his 30s suffered stab wounds to his legs during a 'targeted attack' at the junction of Foundation Street and Lower Brook Street in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Ipswich council won’t make money out of Ed Sheeran park and ride

The crowds will be back in Chantry Park for the Ed Sheeran concerts - but where will their car parking fees go? File Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

House builder launches bid to find new talent

Regional builder Hopkins Homes is launching a new trainee assistant site manager programme to help address the growing skills shortage in building. Picturre: ANDREW HENDRY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists