Fire breaks out at recycling centre near Ipswich

Firefighters spent more than an hour and a half tackling a blaze that broke out at a waste and recycling centre in a village north of Ipswich.

Crews from Needham Market and Ipswich's Princes Street station were dispatched to a fire off Bramford Road, Great Blakenham, at 3.38pm on Friday.

Needham Market fire station said on Facebook: "Crews worked hard with the assistance of the sites heavy plant operators to separate the affected material and extinguish the pockets of fire within it using hose reel jets and successfully prevented the fire spreading to further materials on site."

A stop was called by the fire service at 5.14pm.