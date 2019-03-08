Great Blakenham youngster to take on 100-mile cycling challenge for charity

Nine-year-old Lovisa Yates is taking on a 100 mile bike ride from Ipswich to London for the charity Shelter Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Nine-year-old Lovisa Yates from Great Blakenham will be taking on a 100-mile cycling challenge to London this weekend.

Lovisa arriving at Shelter's HQ in Norwich last year Picture: Jamie Yates Lovisa arriving at Shelter's HQ in Norwich last year Picture: Jamie Yates

The Henley Primary School pupil will be taking on the feat to raise money for the charity Shelter, which helps to prevent homelessness.

Lovisa and her dad, Jamie will begin the challenge from their home on Saturday, August 31.

They are hoping to complete the challenge in just three days finishing up at Shelter's UK headquarters on Monday afternoon.

To finish in that time the pair will have to cover around 35 miles a day with stops planned for Witham and Brentford.

It will take Lovisa three days to cover the distance with her dad Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN It will take Lovisa three days to cover the distance with her dad Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

"We looked to see how far the UK headquarter's were away. We worked it out be 100 miles," said Mr Yates.

"This year she wants to raise £1,500."

It's not the first time that the pair have taken on such a mammoth challenge: this time last year they were making preparations to cycle from their home to Shelter's regional office in Norwich.

The 50-mile journey took the father and daughter two days to complete.

Lovisa hopes to raise £1500 for charity Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Lovisa hopes to raise £1500 for charity Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The challenge helped to raise over £500 and as spring came around this year the pair decided to up their challenge.

Preparing for the challenge has proved tough particularly with the hot weather but it was a puncture that waylaid recent training running near Stowmarket.

"We did 22 miles and got a puncture so we had to abandon that," said Mr Yates.

Despite the tough challenge ahead of her Lovisa remains positive about the trip.

"I am feeling a bit nervous and excited," said Lovisa, "probably because I will get really tired.

"But the best thing will be getting to spend time with my dad."

To complete their preparations Lovisa and her dad recently travelled down to London to see where their route will take them having nearly overshot their Norfolk finish line last year.

With all the time spent training as well as the big ride itself, what is it about cycling that still appeals to the youngster?

"You get to see what you can't see in the background or in the car," said Lovisa.

"It gives you a freedom."

To find out more and donate visit Lovisa's crowdfunding page.