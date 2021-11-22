News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Pub staff providing New Year's taxi service

Charlotte Moore

Published: 4:30 PM November 22, 2021
A much-loved Suffolk pub is helping its New Year's Eve revellers get home safe - with a staff-operated taxi service. 

The Chequers Pub in Stowmarket Road, Great Blakenham, is hosting a ticket-only New Year's Eve party on December 31.

But travel to and from the pub could have been an issue for some - so the team came up with a way to ensure that locals didn't have to worry about getting home after the countdown. 

Owner David Laing said: "We realised that taxis and transport are expensive and difficult to hire, especially outside of Ipswich town centre. 

"So we arranged for two members of our team to provide a taxi service for our guests to the surrounding area.

"We were sold out for our last New Year before Covid, so we expect to be busy and our free taxi service very popular." 

Party-goers can book their taxi home by getting in touch with the pub team. 

The pub reopened after the first national lockdown with a brand-new look, when Mr Laing said he was very pleased with the refit and kerb appeal.

The party includes a three-course meal, drinks and canapes and music from the pub's popular Elvis tribute act. 

