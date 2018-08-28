Broken down lorry causing A14 four-mile traffic jam

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER Archant

There are miles of tailbacks on the A14 near Ipswich this morning, with a broken down lorry causing long delays.

First reported at about 7.20am, police were contacted with reports of a heavy goods vehicle blocking one lane of the A14 near Claydon and Great Blakenhan, near junction 52, heading westbound.

Officers are attending the scene and have shut the lane, discovering that one of the tyres had blown and become entangled with the wheel, stopping it moving.

As a result a recovery vehicle will move it from the road, but due to the building traffic and nature of the breakdown a police spokesman expects the road to be blocked until 10am.

Police at the scene are directing traffic around the vehicle and have coned off the lane to prevent other vehicles coming too close.

One lane is still open but traffic is moving very slowly and is queuing back to Sproughton.

Junction 53 at Whitton is also at a standstill for vehicles trying to access the A14 westbound.

The delay is recorded on the Suffolk Highways traffic map and the AA traffic map, with motorists advised to take alternative route.