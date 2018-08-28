Sunshine and Showers

Broken down lorry causing A14 four-mile traffic jam

PUBLISHED: 08:10 28 January 2019

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER

Archant

There are miles of tailbacks on the A14 near Ipswich this morning, with a broken down lorry causing long delays.

First reported at about 7.20am, police were contacted with reports of a heavy goods vehicle blocking one lane of the A14 near Claydon and Great Blakenhan, near junction 52, heading westbound.

Officers are attending the scene and have shut the lane, discovering that one of the tyres had blown and become entangled with the wheel, stopping it moving.

As a result a recovery vehicle will move it from the road, but due to the building traffic and nature of the breakdown a police spokesman expects the road to be blocked until 10am.

Police at the scene are directing traffic around the vehicle and have coned off the lane to prevent other vehicles coming too close.

One lane is still open but traffic is moving very slowly and is queuing back to Sproughton.

Junction 53 at Whitton is also at a standstill for vehicles trying to access the A14 westbound.

The delay is recorded on the Suffolk Highways traffic map and the AA traffic map, with motorists advised to take alternative route.

Ipswich teacher and PMS sufferer sets up online community for women to talk

Emily Fazah has started an online community called Moody Girl so that people can talk about PMS. Picture: JESSICA SKYE

What are the most expensive 10 Ipswich streets for home-buyers?

Purdis Farm Lane had the highest average property prices in an estate agent's survey. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Heavy snow could hit region – with up to 10cm in places

Ipswich Waterfront during the 'Beast from the East' last year. Heavy snow could hit Suffolk and north Essex on Tuesday Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Ipswich loses more from council austerity than other East Anglian cities

Has Ipswich suffered more than other towns and cities from cuts to local government spending? Picture: NEIL PERRY

No plans to close Orwell Bridge despite weather warning for high winds in Suffolk

Highways England have told ipsich drivers that they have no plans to close the Orwell Bridge despite high winds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

