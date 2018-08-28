Great British Gin Festival is coming to town

The Great British Gin Festival is coming to Ipswich Town Hall next year Picture: DAVID VINCENT Archant

Gin lovers rejoice, there is something very special for you to look forward to in Ipswich next year.

Tickets are selling fast for the Great British Gin Festival which is coming to Ipswich Town Hall and Corn Exchange on Saturday, March 23.

Festival organisers are touring their event around the country and are promising 100 gins from around the world.

There were three gin festivals held in town this summer - The Ipswich Gin Festival came to the town hall in June, The four-day Ipswich Maritime Gin Festival was held in August and there was an 11-day event at Wetherspoon’s Cricketers Pub.

On their Facebook page the organisers of The Great British Gin Festival posted about the Ipswich festival: “First release tickets have already sold out and tickets are flying!”

“This event will sell out, get your tickets now to avoid disappointment.”

If you are ready to tantalise your taste buds with quality gin visit the Great British Gin Festival website for details on how to book your ticket.