'Devoted' mum and 'best nanny' to be remembered at Great East Run

The family of Tracey Last, from Ipswich, have paid tribute to her Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The family of devoted Ipswich mother and grandmother Tracey Last, who died in a crash in Wherstead Road earlier this year, have paid tribute to the popular former hairdresser as her daughter-in-law prepares to take on the Great East Run in her memory.

Stacey Last (Tracey's daughter-in-law, far right), is taking on the Great East Run in memory of Tracey Last (middle). From left to right: Ryan Last (Tracey's son) and partner Meredith, Tracey and husband Clive, Stacey and Derry (also Tracey's son) Picture: HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY/TONY LESTRANGE Stacey Last (Tracey's daughter-in-law, far right), is taking on the Great East Run in memory of Tracey Last (middle). From left to right: Ryan Last (Tracey's son) and partner Meredith, Tracey and husband Clive, Stacey and Derry (also Tracey's son) Picture: HUFF PHOTOGRAPHY/TONY LESTRANGE

The 57-year-old, grandmother to son Derry Last and his wife Stacey's four children Curtis, Brooke, Calli and Finley, was killed in a collision on the outskirts of Ipswich on July 3.

This Sunday, Stacey will take on the Great East Run for the road safety charity Brake in her mother-in-law's memory.

'She had a huge amount of friends'

Son Derry said his mother was a hairdresser in the Ipswich community for many years - until she took up caring as a career, which she adored.

"Tracey was a daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and sibling who doted on her family and kept us all in check," Tracey's family added.

Tracey Last, 57, who was killed following a crash on Wherstead Road in Ipswich on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Tracey Last, 57, who was killed following a crash on Wherstead Road in Ipswich on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

"She was a highly social person with a huge amount of friends and loved making friends with anyone new - a true extrovert.

"She will be sadly missed by all that knew her, and to be taken in such tragic and shocking circumstances, seems dreadfully unfair.

"Our hearts go out to all affected by road traffic collisions, and it was the way we were introduced to a charity called 'Brake'.

"Brake works with families whose lives have been torn apart by road traffic collisions."

The closed road following the fatal accident at Wherstead Road, Ipswich, near the ski centre Picture: TOM POTTER The closed road following the fatal accident at Wherstead Road, Ipswich, near the ski centre Picture: TOM POTTER

The charity, which works with communities across the UK to reduce road deaths and serious injuries, has supported the family in recent months.

An online fundraising appeal set up by Stacey has so far collected more than £1,300, despite an initial target of £300.

More than 50 people have donated.

On the JustGiving page, Stacey explained: "I am running in memory of my dear mother-in-law, Tracey Last, who was taken from us on July 3, 2019. Tracey was like a mum to me for the 14 years that I knew her and she was the best nanny to our four children, Curtis, Brooke, Calli and Finley, that we could ever have wished for.

"I want to do this for her to raise awareness and hopefully prevent other families from going through the same thing we are."

To donate to the family's appeal, visit their JustGiving page.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the crash. To help, call Suffolk Constabulary on 101.