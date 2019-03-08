E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich runner who 'died for three minutes' vows to race again

PUBLISHED: 12:42 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:42 16 October 2019

Ipswich runner Dean Lutchinson's heart stopped beating for three minutes after finishing The Great East Run at Portman Road Picture: DEAN LUTCHINSON

An Ipswich man whose heart stopped beating for three minutes after completing the Great East Run is hoping to run again after his miraculous recovery.

Dean said he was enjoying The Great East Run in Ipswich before he collapsed Picture: DEAN LUTCHINSONDean said he was enjoying The Great East Run in Ipswich before he collapsed Picture: DEAN LUTCHINSON

Keen runner Dean Lutchinson had signed up for the event on September 22 as his first half marathon, having become a keen parkrunner over the last two years.

As the 32-year-old made his away around the circuit through Ipswich town centre, Mr Lutchinson was in full spirits, on track to break his 120-minute target.

He would later collapse moments after crossing the finish line at 117 minutes, as paramedics rushed to revive him.

"All through the race I felt fine," he said. "It was only in the final 100 yards or so that I was pushing harder, although I just put it down to being out of breath.

"The next thing I remember was struggling to breathe as I saw these people around me. It took a good minute or two to realise what was going on. It was really daunting."

Eyewitnesses had described the horror of watching crews using a defibrillator in attempts to revive him.

Despite pleading he was fit enough to walk home, Mr Lutchinson was rushed to Ipswich Hospital, where he stayed for a week before being taken to Royal Papworth Hospital for further checks and an MRI scan.

"Thankfully, they found my heart was healthy - there were not any holes in it or blockages in my arteries. They put it down as a potential electrical fault, but that can be very hard to treat as they can be caused by anything."

Surgeons later fitted Mr Lutchinson with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD), an electronic device the size of a pager, to treat abnormal heart rhythms.

After celebrating his twin daughters' birthday with a cake in his hospital bed, the insurance worker is back home and expected to make a full recovery.

Mr Lutchinson added: "Now, I feel really good - other than feeling a little tired in the afternoons.

"The most annoying thing is I can't drive for six months which means I can't pick the kids up from school, it makes you feel a little bit useless.

"I want to complete the run next year and raise money for the British Heart Foundation to say thank you."

Mr Lutchinson's words come as part of Restart A Heart Day, which encourages members of the public to learn CPR.

