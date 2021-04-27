Great East Swim 2021 entries open as event returns to Suffolk

Published: 4:30 PM April 27, 2021

Getting fit and feeling healthy will be just two benefits of the Great East Swim training programme - Credit: Archant

The John West Great East Swim is open for entries ahead of the popular event's return to Suffolk this summer.

The big event at Alton Water is set to take place in June, after last year's festivities were cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Returning at a reduced capacity, the event will go ahead at lengths of half a mile, one mile, two mile, 5k and the 10k "marathon" course.

A "Swim 250" course is also available for swimmers over the age of eight.

The event, at Alton Water, will have safety measures in place - Credit: Great East Swim

Event director Colin Murphy said safety measures will be in place for participants and spectators.

Mr Murphy said: “Although necessary, it was extremely disappointing not to be able to stage last year’s event, and we’re looking forward to seeing our swimmers back in the water this summer.

"With indoor swimming pools and training facilities now open, it’s the perfect time to sign up to the challenge.

“We know there are so many people out there who can’t wait to take part in a proper sporting event again, and so many national and local charities who will benefit from a return to fundraising.

“We hope this year’s Great East Swim will be a beacon on the road to recovery for Suffolk.”

The event village will also return, with the farmers' market, exhibitor stands and charity stalls all set to feature on Saturday, June 19.

Stuart Keeble, director of public health for Suffolk, said: “We are thrilled to be supporting the Great East Swim in Suffolk.

"After its cancellation last year, it is fantastic to have it back on the calendar for this year.

“It will be one of the first mass participation sporting events to take place in Suffolk since the pandemic, and I have no doubt there will be many who cannot wait to get involved and feel the health and wellbeing benefits that physical activity brings.

“We’ll be supporting the event to go ahead safely within Covid restrictions.”

More information on the event and application forms can be found on the event's official website.