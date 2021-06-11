News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Potentially toxic blue-green algae postpones Great East Swim

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:29 PM June 11, 2021    Updated: 2:47 PM June 11, 2021
Getting fit and feeling healthy will be just two benefits of the Great East Swim training programme

The Great East Swim has been postponed because of potentially toxic algae - Credit: Archant

Elevated and potentially toxic levels of blue-green algae currently forming in Alton Water have led to the popular Great East Swim being postponed until later this year. 

Organisers have said they can no longer safely hold the event, which was supposed to take place on Saturday, June 19. 

A spokesperson for the event, said: "We are sure, like us, our swimmers are disappointed about this news, and after almost two years of no Great East Swim events we are hugely disappointed that we have had to do this."

The event will now take place on Saturday, September 25 and entries will be automatically rolled over to the new date. However, if you are unable to take part on the new date you will be offered a refund.

