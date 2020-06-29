Nostalgia: Did you attend the Great Ipswich Play Day?
PUBLISHED: 14:41 29 June 2020
There was fun for all ages as Ipswich held an event to showcase the opportunities for sport and play across the town.
The Great Ipswich Play Day in 1981 was staged in Landseer Park – and Ipswich Star and EADT photographer Richard Snasdell went along to capture the action as large crowds turned out to enjoy the sunshine and a range of activities.
There was a wide choice of things to do – from a treasure hunt and face painting to a chance to try trampolining, plus rides, stalls and multiple football tournaments throughout the day.
To top off the day there was a parachute display to wow the crowds – with brave jumpers landing in the park.
What are your memories of the Great Ipswich Play Day in 1981? Can you spot yourself in our gallery from the event? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
