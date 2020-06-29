E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Nostalgia: Did you attend the Great Ipswich Play Day?

PUBLISHED: 14:41 29 June 2020

Did you attend the Great Ipswich Play Day at Landseer Park in September 1981? Picture: ARCHANT

Did you attend the Great Ipswich Play Day at Landseer Park in September 1981? Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

There was fun for all ages as Ipswich held an event to showcase the opportunities for sport and play across the town.

Youngsters take part in one of the activities at the Great Ipswich Play Day at Landseer Park in September 1981. Picture: ARCHANTYoungsters take part in one of the activities at the Great Ipswich Play Day at Landseer Park in September 1981. Picture: ARCHANT

The Great Ipswich Play Day in 1981 was staged in Landseer Park – and Ipswich Star and EADT photographer Richard Snasdell went along to capture the action as large crowds turned out to enjoy the sunshine and a range of activities.

You may also want to watch:

There was a wide choice of things to do – from a treasure hunt and face painting to a chance to try trampolining, plus rides, stalls and multiple football tournaments throughout the day.

To top off the day there was a parachute display to wow the crowds – with brave jumpers landing in the park.

Having a go at trampolining at the Great Ipswich Play Day 1981 Picture: ARCHANTHaving a go at trampolining at the Great Ipswich Play Day 1981 Picture: ARCHANT

What are your memories of the Great Ipswich Play Day in 1981? Can you spot yourself in our gallery from the event? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

To order photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hair loss, vertigo and vomiting: The effects of ‘long-tail’ coronavirus

Louise Barnes suffers with tinnitus and violent shaking following what she believes was Covid-19 Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Roads blocked off to create cycle-friendly streets

Portman Road has been blocked off for cars - Picture: Archant

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The ‘coronavirus generation’ – how the lives of young people have been knocked off track

Chloe Sheehan/Evie Relph/Annabel Munday/Tayah Butler are just some of the 'coronavirus generation' who fear their future will change as a result of the pandemic. Picture: Submitted

Coastguard rescue three men at Felixstowe

Felixstowe Coastguard Team worked with ambulances to rescue three men who got into trouble in the water. Picture: FELIXSTOWE COASTGUARD RESCUE TEAM

Most Read

Hair loss, vertigo and vomiting: The effects of ‘long-tail’ coronavirus

Louise Barnes suffers with tinnitus and violent shaking following what she believes was Covid-19 Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Roads blocked off to create cycle-friendly streets

Portman Road has been blocked off for cars - Picture: Archant

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The ‘coronavirus generation’ – how the lives of young people have been knocked off track

Chloe Sheehan/Evie Relph/Annabel Munday/Tayah Butler are just some of the 'coronavirus generation' who fear their future will change as a result of the pandemic. Picture: Submitted

Coastguard rescue three men at Felixstowe

Felixstowe Coastguard Team worked with ambulances to rescue three men who got into trouble in the water. Picture: FELIXSTOWE COASTGUARD RESCUE TEAM

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Men to stand trial next year over Ipswich stabbings

Police attend the scene in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

No new coronavirus-related deaths recorded in Suffolk and north Essex

There were no reported deaths related to coronavirus in Suffolk and north Essex on Monday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Nostalgia: Did you attend the Great Ipswich Play Day?

Did you attend the Great Ipswich Play Day at Landseer Park in September 1981? Picture: ARCHANT

Van windscreen smashed by mystery object on A14

The incident happened just prior to the Dockspur roundabout of the A14 westbound in Felixstowe last Monday. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Coronavirus 2.3million masks, gloves and other PPE items handed out in Suffolk

More than 2.3million PPE items, including masks and gloves, have been given out across Suffolk. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA Wire