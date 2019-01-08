Sunshine and Showers

Alton Water to host new weekly Sunday morning run

08 January, 2019 - 13:39
Great Run Local Holbrook has moved to Alton Water. Picture: COURTESY OF SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Great Run Local Holbrook has moved to Alton Water. Picture: COURTESY OF SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Archant

A popular Sunday morning run has moved to a picturesque new venue.

Great Run Local Holbrook has moved to Alton Water. Picture: COURTESY OF SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

The Holbrook Great Run Local (GRL) will now be known as Alton Water Great Run Local after its move to the reservoir in Holbrook Road, Stutton, near Ipswich.

It was held for the first time on Sunday, January 6, attracting more than 200 participants.

The event, previously held at Holbrook Community Centre, has been running since April 2018 to encourage residents to get active through a choice of 2km or 5km runs.

The Alton Water GRL is billed as a “great opportunity for local residents, and those looking to escape their urban jungle, to take advantage of the beautiful views the reservoir has to offer”.

Great Run Local Holbrook has moved to Alton Water. Picture: COURTESY OF SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

The event, which takes place on a Sunday and is supported by Anglian Water and Suffolk County and Babergh District councils, is open to runners of all abilities.

The Alton Water Great Run Local is one of five GRL events across Suffolk, with runs also available in Needham Market, Newmarket, Southwold and Walsham le Willows.

Councillor James Reeder, cabinet member for health at Suffolk County Council, said: “These events are organised and led by volunteers within the community for the community, giving a space for people of all ages and abilities to improve their physical and mental health and wellbeing.

“We’re delighted to support the sessions and hope everyone taking part over coming weeks and months can enjoy more fun and fitness.”

Great Run Local Holbrook has moved to Alton Water. Picture: COURTESY OF SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

Councillor Margaret Maybury, Babergh District Council cabinet member for communities, said: “Great Run Local is a fantastic way for people to improve their health and make physical activity a regular habit and – in turn – ensure they enjoy a better quality of life for as long as possible.

“It’s also an opportunity for everyone to get out, making new friends and enjoy our local green spaces. Our support means more people than ever can get involved, whether they are running, walking or volunteering.”

To find out more information about the run or to volunteer, visit www.greatrunlocal.org

You can also visit the run’s Facebook page

