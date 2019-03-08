Partly Cloudy

Buses replace trains on lines between Ipswich, Woodbridge, Felixstowe, and Bury St Edmunds

PUBLISHED: 07:40 09 June 2019 | UPDATED: 07:40 09 June 2019

Ipswich Railway Station Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Railway Station Picture: ARCHANT

Buses will replace trains lines between Ipswich and Felixstowe, Bury St Edmunds and Woodbridge today due to engineering work.

Greater Anglia has announced that all train lines between Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds are closed today, Sunday June 9, as a result of track renewal work.

You may also want to watch:

Buses will replace the cancelled train services for the whole of Sunday.

Lines are also closed between Ipswich, Felixstowe and Woodbridge as major work to increase train capacity takes place.

Again, bus services will replace train lines between the stations all day.

For more information and updates see here.

