Rail disruption after broken down train blocks main line at Stowmarket

Trains could be delayed or cancelled as a result of the broken down train. Picture: PAUL GEATER (library picture) Archant

A train fault at Stowmarket railway station is causing delays and cancellations on the main line from London to Norwich.

The fault, which happened shortly after 10.40am, is causing services running through Stowmarket to be cancelled, delayed or revised.

The line towards Diss and Elmswell is blocked by the broken down train which has no power.

It was travelling from Liverpool Street station to Norwich when it broke down at the platform in Stowmarket. It had departed from London at 9am.

The Cambridge to Ipswich Service at 11.47am has been cancelled due to the incident and the 10.20am will terminate at Needham Market so it will no longer call at Stowmarket, Elmswell, Thurston, Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket, Dullingham and Cambridge.

Greater Anglia are advising that travellers consult their website or their twitter page for further updates and train alterations can be found here.