Rail delays after person trapped under train

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY Archant

A person is trapped under a train in the Needham Market area between Ipswich and Stowmarket.

According to a Greater Anglia spokesman, the incident occurred around 10.50am on Monday, January 28.

Three fire crews were send to attend the scene, with a fire service spokesman saying that they were assisting with the extraction of a person trapped under one of the carriages.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “Officers were called at 10.54am on January 28 to a report of a person being struck by a train.

“Officers are currently at the scene alongside the ambulance service.”

Greater Anglia has warned customers that services could be delayed or disrupted, with the Ipswich to Stowmarket section of the network used by trains heading from London to Cambridge and Norwich.

In a tweet, Greater Anglia said: “Due to a person being hit by a train between #Ipswich and Stowmarket all lines are blocked.

“Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed or suspended.”

The train provider have arranged for buses at Bury St Edmunds, Stowmarket, Norwich and Ipswich to help keep passengers moving to their destinations and expect the line to reopen about 1pm.