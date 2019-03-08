Partly Cloudy

Delays on Ipswich line due to broken down train

PUBLISHED: 21:10 28 March 2019 | UPDATED: 21:10 28 March 2019

Trains travelling through Ipswich and Manningtree stations are delayed Picture: ARCHANT

Trains travelling through Ipswich and Manningtree stations are delayed Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Passengers have been caught in disruption after a freight train broke down on the line between Ipswich and Manningtree.

Services heading through Ipswich station may be cancelled or delayed due to a broken down freight train on the line towards Manningtree.

Trains are now beginning to return to normal, however passengers can still expect cancellations, alterations and delays of up to 60 minutes as the service recovers.

Specific train alterations can be found on the Greater Anglia website.

