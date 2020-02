Train fault sparks cancellations on Ipswich-Felixstowe line

The first new Greater Anglia train operating on Suffolk routes out of Ipswich has gone into service on the Felixstowe branch Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Passengers using rail services between Ipswich and Felixstowe are facing delays and cancellations due to a train fault.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Greater Anglia has so far cancelled 12 services, with disruption expected until at least 4pm.

The following trains are cancelled:

9.58am Ipswich to Felixstowe due 10.24am

10.28am Felixstowe to Ipswich due 10.54am

10.58am Ipswich to Felixstowe due 11.24am

11.28am Felixstowe to Ipswich due 11.54am

11.58am Ipswich to Felixstowe due 12.24pm

12.07pm Lowestoft to Ipswich due 1.36pm

12.28pm Felixstowe to Ipswich due 12.54pm

12.58pm Ipswich to Felixstowe due 1.24pm

1.28pm Felixstowe to Ipswich due 1.54pm

1.58pm Ipswich to Felixstowe due 2.24pm

2.28pm Felixstowe to Ipswich due 2.54pm

2.58pm Ipswich to Felixstowe due 3.24pm

3.28pm Felixstowe to Ipswich due 3.54pm

- Check here for specific train service alterations.

There are also delays on the Stansted Airport line, after a fault with the signalling system caused travel chaos this morning.