Rail services replaced by buses due to engineering works

PUBLISHED: 07:58 02 December 2018 | UPDATED: 07:58 02 December 2018

Greater Anglia will not be running any trains between Ipswich and Felixstowe Town on Sunday December 2 Picture: NEIL PERRY

Greater Anglia will not be running any trains between Ipswich and Felixstowe Town on Sunday December 2 Picture: NEIL PERRY

Archant

Train passengers in Ipswich, Felixstowe and Lowestoft will have to use replacement buses all day on Sunday while Greater Anglia carries out major works.

According to the rail provider’s website, all trains between Ipswich and Felixstowe will be replaced with bus services, with the disruption caused affecting Lowestoft trains too.

This is part of an ongoing project by Greater Anglia to improve the rail network in Suffolk.

In a statement on its website, Greater Anglia said: “As a result of major project work to increase train capacity between Ipswich and Felixstowe, the line will be closed between Ipswich and Felixstowe Town all day.

“Buses will replace trains between Ipswich and Felixstowe Town all day.”

The bus will stop at Lowestoft, Oulton Broad, Beccles, Brampton, Halesworth, Darsham, Saxmundham, Wickham Market, Melton, Woodbridge and Ipswich.

The journey is almost two hours long end-to-end, starting with buses at 7.25am from Lowestoft and 10.02am from Ipswich.

The last journeys are at 8.45pm from Lowestoft and 10.02pm from Ipswich.

A full timetable can be found on the Greater Anglia website.

