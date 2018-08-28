Yellow weather warning for ice in East Anglia - and 70% chance of snow

Snow falls on the A14 with wintry shot of the Orwell Bridge in the background. Picture: CARL HARLOTT Archant

Rain, sleet and maybe even snow will be dusting the Suffolk coast this morning, with commuters on the road and rails urged to take caution in icy conditions.

Our teams are now returning back to the depots after completing a countywide priority 2 treatment, gritters are being washed down ready for their next run. #GritterTwitter #SuffolkWinter pic.twitter.com/YFZegXjndz — Suffolk Highways (@Suff_highways) January 23, 2019

Freezing temperatures overnight mean that conditions on trains and major roads could be treacherous, with a yellow weather warning in place for ice across the whole region until 11am.

A mostly dry day for Suffolk overall, a weather front moving across the North Sea could cause rain, sleet or even snow in colder patches on the coast in north Suffolk.

Weatherquest forecasters estimate that there is a 70% chances of snow for East Anglia today - but only a 30% chance of it settling before melting away as thermometers rise.

West Suffolk residents are less likely to see any of the white stuff, but also most likely to stay dry in the chilly conditions.

06:21 Bury St Edmunds to Ipswich (06:34 Elmswell) is now 11 minutes late due to a speed restriction because of snow & ice. KC — GA Regional (@ga_regional) January 23, 2019

Gritting lorries have treated the busiest roads in the region but drivers are still warned that patches of ice could cause them problems.

The advice is to allow extra time for journeys, give yourself a greater breaking distance and allow more room for cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians.

Cold weather kits for the coming cold snap are also advised, with scrapers, de-icer and a cloth for removing condensation absolutely vital for visibility.

Rail users are advised to monitor the Greater Anglia website for the latest in travel news on the rails.

East Anglia: A cold start with frost and icy patches, leading to a bright morning with spells of hazy sunshine, though there may also be a few wintry showers in the east of the region. Temperatures will reach highs of 2 to 4 C, in a mainly light north or northwesterly wind. pic.twitter.com/p8jZNmJ49L — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) January 23, 2019

The first speed restrictions for cold weather were announced about 7am for January 23, but passengers may experience problem with late journeys this evening when temperatures drop again.

More frosty lows are due tonight as well, with parts of rural Suffolk and north Essex getting down to -5C.

Depending on how cold your area gets overnight, residents could see cloudy skies or freezing fog on Thursday morning, January 24.