Second day of train misery for Felixstowe passengers

Greater Anglia have blamed a train hitting a tree as one reason why commuters between Ipswich and Felixstowe are facing disruption Picture: GREATER ANGLIA Archant

Rail passengers travelling from Ipswich to Felixstowe have faced a second day of cancellations as problems on Greater Anglia trains continue.

Trains have been damaged and vandalised on the Ipswich to Felixstowe route this week Picture: GREATER ANGLIA Trains have been damaged and vandalised on the Ipswich to Felixstowe route this week Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

The line, used by single-carriage diesel trains, has faced disruption due to vandalism and a train hitting a tree.

Rail operator Greater Anglia had hoped to have the line running from this morning, but again alerted customers that trains would be cancelled until further notice.

The company has been unable to clarify when normal services will resume, with customers instructed to use rail replacement buses, or the First Suffolk-operated 75 bus route, which is accepting Greater Anglia tickets.

For passengers in Westerfield, where construction work at the level crossing is continuing, buses are unable to call at the station.

Passengers are able to use the First Suffolk 75 bus service with their Greater Anglia tickets Picture: GREATER ANGLIA Passengers are able to use the First Suffolk 75 bus service with their Greater Anglia tickets Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

People travelling from the station are advised to use the platform help points.

A Greater Anglia spokesman said: "We would like to apologise to customers on the Ipswich-Felixstowe line whose journeys have been disrupted today.

"We are running a rail replacement bus service and First Suffolk is accepting Greater Anglia tickets on local buses between Ipswich and Felixstowe.

"Problems with vandalism and a train striking a tree brought down by high winds have adversely affected the number of diesel trains available for service this week.

"We are working hard to repair the trains and improve performance as quickly as we can.

"Despite the recent cancellations, in recent months we have seen punctuality on the Felixstowe line improve, with more than 90% of trains running on time for the three months from March to May 2019.

"Looking ahead, our new trains are due to start entering service this summer, which should further improve train reliability and service standards for our customers."