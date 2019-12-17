Rail misery continues as commuters face another day of cancellations

Commuters on one Suffolk line are set for further disruption this morning after Greater Anglia announced the cancellation of a whole day's services.

As signalling problems continue to blight the local network, the Ipswich to Peterborough line will again be suspended for the duration of today.

The cancellations come as the franchise faces widespread disruption due to the signalling issues - the responsibility of Network Rail - tied in with a shortage of trains.

Those wishing to travel between Ipswich and Peterborough via Ely are advised to travel to Norwich, before switching to a train to Ely where East Midlands Railways services to Peterborough are accepting Greater Anglia tickets.

A similar option is also available for those wishing to change at Cambridge instead of Norwich, again using East Midlands' trains.

There are coaches and minibuses operated by Blue Fox and St Edmunds Travel running between Ely to Peterborough, serving Manea, March and Whittlesea.

Services between Ipswich and Felixstowe have also faced cancellation, with a good service not expected to resume until after 9.30am.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: "Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."