E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rail misery continues as commuters face another day of cancellations

PUBLISHED: 06:33 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 06:45 17 December 2019

Greater Anglia passengers are facing more commuting chaos amid Network Rail signalling problems Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Greater Anglia passengers are facing more commuting chaos amid Network Rail signalling problems Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Archant

Commuters on one Suffolk line are set for further disruption this morning after Greater Anglia announced the cancellation of a whole day's services.

As signalling problems continue to blight the local network, the Ipswich to Peterborough line will again be suspended for the duration of today.

The cancellations come as the franchise faces widespread disruption due to the signalling issues - the responsibility of Network Rail - tied in with a shortage of trains.

MORE: Greater Anglia promise to restore good services

You may also want to watch:

Those wishing to travel between Ipswich and Peterborough via Ely are advised to travel to Norwich, before switching to a train to Ely where East Midlands Railways services to Peterborough are accepting Greater Anglia tickets.

A similar option is also available for those wishing to change at Cambridge instead of Norwich, again using East Midlands' trains.

There are coaches and minibuses operated by Blue Fox and St Edmunds Travel running between Ely to Peterborough, serving Manea, March and Whittlesea.

MORE: Suffolk MP calls for government intervention in rail crisis

Services between Ipswich and Felixstowe have also faced cancellation, with a good service not expected to resume until after 9.30am.

A spokesman for Greater Anglia said: "Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."

Most Read

Emergency services attend Kesgrave incident

Emergency services are attending an incident in Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Man arrested after police swoop on Ipswich railway station

Police were called to an incident on Monday morning Picture: PAUL GEATER

Driver freed from car after crash near primary school

The crash happened about 3.40pm on December 16, close to school leaving time in Colneis Road, Felixstowe. Colneis Junior School is just meters away from the site of the crash Picture: PAUL DAY

Traffic chaos near Dock Spur roundabout after lorry overturns

A lorry tipped over on the A14 in Felixstowe. Picture: COLIN DAVIDSON

Explained - the unusual noise shoppers in Ipswich will hear over Christmas weekend

Ipswich town centre will be awash with the sound of bells the weekend before Christmas Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Emergency services attend Kesgrave incident

Emergency services are attending an incident in Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Man arrested after police swoop on Ipswich railway station

Police were called to an incident on Monday morning Picture: PAUL GEATER

Driver freed from car after crash near primary school

The crash happened about 3.40pm on December 16, close to school leaving time in Colneis Road, Felixstowe. Colneis Junior School is just meters away from the site of the crash Picture: PAUL DAY

Traffic chaos near Dock Spur roundabout after lorry overturns

A lorry tipped over on the A14 in Felixstowe. Picture: COLIN DAVIDSON

Explained - the unusual noise shoppers in Ipswich will hear over Christmas weekend

Ipswich town centre will be awash with the sound of bells the weekend before Christmas Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Major plans for new aqua park next to Suffolk Food Hall revealed

The aqua park will be built on top of a man-made lake, which developers hope will not be subject to blue-green algae Picture: CURVE WATER SPORTS

Rail misery continues as commuters face another day of cancellations

Greater Anglia passengers are facing more commuting chaos amid Network Rail signalling problems Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Fuller Flavour: It’s not negative or disrespectful for us fans to raise concerns

Ipswich Town were beaten at home by Bristol on Saturday and Karl Fuller says fans have a right to be concerned. Picture: STEVE WALLER

‘I’m good enough to be a No.1’.... Klindt flies into Foxhall as Ipswich Witches announce another signing

Witches new signing, Nicolai Klindt. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Man denies stabbing inside popular cocktail bar

The Degero cocktail bar where the alleged incident happened Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists