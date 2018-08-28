Rail delays after signal fault between Ipswich and Felixstowe
PUBLISHED: 06:51 10 December 2018 | UPDATED: 06:51 10 December 2018
Train services are suspended between Ipswich and Felixstowe due to a signal fault on the line.
A rail replacement service will replace the 6.36am service from Felixstowe to Ipswich following a signal system fault between the two stations.
The 5.04am, 5.34am and 6.04am services from Ipswich to Felixstowe have already been cancelled.
The 7.16am train from Ipswich to Felixstowe service is planned to be the first service.
Disruption is expected until 8am this morning.
Specific train service alterations are available here.