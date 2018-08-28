Partly Cloudy

Rail delays after signal fault between Ipswich and Felixstowe

PUBLISHED: 06:51 10 December 2018 | UPDATED: 06:51 10 December 2018

Trains are disrupted between Ipswich and Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Trains are disrupted between Ipswich and Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Train services are suspended between Ipswich and Felixstowe due to a signal fault on the line.

A rail replacement service will replace the 6.36am service from Felixstowe to Ipswich following a signal system fault between the two stations.

The 5.04am, 5.34am and 6.04am services from Ipswich to Felixstowe have already been cancelled.

The 7.16am train from Ipswich to Felixstowe service is planned to be the first service.

Disruption is expected until 8am this morning.

Specific train service alterations are available here.

Revealed - how government’s £9.6m road repair pot will be spent in Suffolk

05:30 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Suffolk Highways said the new kit would help fix more potholes in one visit Picture: ARCHANT

A fresh purge of Suffolk’s potholes with an innovative road repair machine is set to kick off this week, thanks to cash from the Chancellor’s Budget.

Suffolk County Council reduces tobacco investment but fails to commit to withdrawing entirely

05:30 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Suffolk County Council has reduced its tobacco investment from pension funds. Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk authority promoting campaigns to stop smoking has reduced its pension investments in tobacco firms – but says it still will not disinvest in cigarette firms entirely.

Video ‘People spat at me in the street’ – mum-of-three suffers after ex-partner’s fake Facebook claims

Yesterday, 19:00 Emily Townsend
Jennifer Pearson, from Felixstowe, is hoping for a peaceful and prosperous 2019 Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Jennifer Pearson from Felixstowe claims she had dog mess shoved through her letter box, her tyres slashed, and even had people spit at her – leaving her youngest daughter in tears.

Video Doctor Who, Captain America and the Joker touch down in Ipswich

Yesterday, 18:15 Suzanne Day
Comic fans attend Unleashed in Ipswich. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Superheroes and famous faces from the world of sci-fi came together for a comic convention in Ipswich.

Third poorly rated children’s home in 10 weeks prompts fresh questions over provision

Yesterday, 19:30 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Suffolk County councillor Jack Abbotthas called on more to be done to ensure children's homes were not getting poor Ofsted ratings Picture: ARCHANT

Fears have been raised that Suffolk may have a systemic problem with how children’s homes are run after a third establishment was given a poor Ofsted rating in the last 10 weeks.

Video Cool crowd turns out for an ice weekend in Suffolk town

Yesterday, 18:45 Tom Potter
The Leiston Christmas Event kicked off the holiday season with rides and prizes. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Suffolk may have enjoyed an almost frost-free winter so far, but the big freeze descended on one town this weekend and so did scores of visitors enticed by the ice.

Suffolk County Council vows to tackle modern slavery

Yesterday, 18:38 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Matthew Hicks, Suffolk County Council leader, said modern slavery affected Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk County Council will review its contract commissioning and procurement of services in a bid to help prevent modern slavery.

Video WATCH - How to BBQ your bird this Christmas

Yesterday, 16:41 Suzanne Day
Prestigious turkey producers KellyBronze have released a video on how to BBQ your turkey. Pictured are Paul and Derek Kelly Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Prestigious Essex Turkey producers KellyBronze have released a video showing aspiring BBQ chefs how to cook their bird on the coals this Christmas.

Christmas crowds enjoy Ipswich park’s festive fayre

Yesterday, 16:01 Tom Potter
Holywells Park Christmas Fayre Picture: CHARLOTTE HILLS

Festive spirit was in rich supply as an Ipswich park hosted unique handmade gifts and produce for its annual Christmas Fayre.

