Rail delays after signal fault between Ipswich and Felixstowe

Trains are disrupted between Ipswich and Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Train services are suspended between Ipswich and Felixstowe due to a signal fault on the line.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A rail replacement service will replace the 6.36am service from Felixstowe to Ipswich following a signal system fault between the two stations.

The 5.04am, 5.34am and 6.04am services from Ipswich to Felixstowe have already been cancelled.

The 7.16am train from Ipswich to Felixstowe service is planned to be the first service.

Disruption is expected until 8am this morning.

Specific train service alterations are available here.