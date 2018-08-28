Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Watch: First new Greater Anglia train arrives in region from Swiss factory

PUBLISHED: 11:55 15 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:16 15 November 2018

The new Stadler train passes through Ipswich station. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

The new Stadler train passes through Ipswich station. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Archant

The first new Swiss-built train for Greater Anglia has arrived in the region – but it won’t be travelling under its own steam just yet.

It had to be pulled from the Channel Tunnel, around London and along the main line to Greater Anglia’s Crown Point depot Norwich early on Thursday morning by a diesel locomotive because it has to pass many checks before it can run under its own power on British tracks.

The four-car Stadler “bi-mode” train will run on rural routes across the region and will also run some services direct from Lowestoft to London along the East Suffolk line.

The trains will operate as electric services where there are overhead lines – and from a diesel engine on non-electrified routes.

Ian McConnell of Greater Anglia said: “It’s so exciting to see one of our new trains here in East Anglia.

The new Greater Anglia Stadler train passes a Turbostar diesel unit - one of the units it will replace when it enters service next year. Picture: GREATER ANGLIAThe new Greater Anglia Stadler train passes a Turbostar diesel unit - one of the units it will replace when it enters service next year. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

“I’m sure people will be impressed when they see it – it is very different to our existing trains. People will be able to see for themselves that we really are transforming the railway in East Anglia.

“I’m afraid they’re not in service yet – we need to carry out lots of tests to make sure they complete all of our standards for safety and performance before passengers can use them.”

The train will have to pass extensive testing on the Greater Anglia network to make sure it passes strict regulations for being safe to carry passengers in the UK. They are expected to start entering passenger service in May next year.

After a period of classroom-based training, which will include sessions on new multi-million pound simulators, Greater Anglia’s drivers will then undertake test runs using the new trains on routes across Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

The new Stadler unit was pulled through to Norwich - it was not able to travel under its own power. Picture: GREATER ANGLIAThe new Stadler unit was pulled through to Norwich - it was not able to travel under its own power. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

Greater Anglia is getting 38 bi-mode trains – 24 four-carriage and 14 three-carriage trains – from Stadler.

They will run between Ipswich and Cambridge, Lowestoft, Felixstowe and Peterborough; between Colchester and Sudbury, and from Norwich to Cambridge, Sheringham, Lowestoft and Great Yarmouth.

The company is also getting ten Intercity and ten Stansted Express trains from Stadler, and 111 electric trains from Bombardier, in Derby, for commuter routes to London from Essex, Ipswich, and Cambridgeshire.

Topic Tags:

Video Enjoy a free workout with The Dreamboys in an Ipswich gym

40 minutes ago Megan Aldous
The Dreamboys on tour. Picture: THE DREAMBOYS/SCHEVERST PHOTOGRAPHY

Gym goers of Ipswich are invited to a free workout with exotic-dancers The Dreamboys to raise money for Children in Need.

Adnams seeks compensation from companies accused of truck price-fixing

14:12 Jessica Hill
Adnams distribution centre

The Southwold brewery Adnams is seeking damages as the main claimant in a group action lawsuit which was filed this week.

Judge gives drug dealer three months to change his ways

13:57 Jane Hunt
Crown Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man who allowed his home to be used by county line drug dealers has been given three months by a judge to prove he can change his ways.

Brexit - reaction from Suffolk and Essex business leaders on the draft withdrawal agreement

13:57 Jessica Hill
Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement on the draft Brexit withdrawal agreement in the House of Commons: PA Wire

As politicians in the House of Commons debate the latest draft agreement that has been thrashed out negotiators, business leaders in Suffolk and Essex have shared their thoughts on whether they support Mrs May’s proposals or not.

Hooligan table ranks Town supporters among best behaved in league

12:22 Tom Potter
The club said it would not tolerate misbehaviour Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town supporters were among the best behaved fans in the Championship last season, according to a league table of bans for violence and disorder.

Video Why these pupils ‘wouldn’t change a thing’ about their school dinners

12:03 Megan Aldous
Albert Antu, Lillie-Mae, Riley Rallings enjoying their school dinner Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Catering staff at Ravenswood Primary School are serving up 225 hot lunches every day - and an increasing number of those are tailored for children suffering from fish, milk and gluten intolerances.

Pub landlord who smashed pint glass on customer is jailed

11:41 Katy Sandalls
Simon Clarke has been jailed for 19 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A pub licensee who punched a customer and then smashed him over the head with a pint glass has been jailed for 19 months.

Nostalgia George Burley taking part in a sports fashion show in this week’s Throwback Thursday from 1982

11:19 Sam Dawes
Gathering round the bonfire on Belmont Road Picture: IVAN SMITH

Our Throwback Thursday feature returns once again - and this week we look back to November 1982 and what was going on in and around Ipswich.

Reaction to what campaigners say was an ‘at times farcical’ seven-hour meeting on Stansted’s future

20 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Stansted's terminal building Picture: STANSTED

The meeting to decide whether to allow Stansted to boost its passenger capacity by 8m a year finally came to a nail-biting finish last night, but has left a bitter taste in the mouths of some of those present.

Should towns and villages have to pay for their own police?

09:47 Richard Cornwell
Councillors in Felixstowe have agreed to pay for a PCSO for the town Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Community leaders in Felixstowe have agreed to spend £68,000 to fund an extra police officer for the town to deal with specific problems.

Most read

Ipswich described as ‘hidden gem’ by Homes Under The Hammer presenter

Martin Roberts visited Ipswich for his latest Homes Under The Hammer series. Picture: PA

Pub landlord who smashed pint glass on customer is jailed

Simon Clarke has been jailed for 19 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

What do you make of John Lewis’ new Christmas advert?

John Lewis' 2018 christmas advert, The Boy & The Piano,stars Sir Elton John Picture: JOHN LEWIS & PARTNERS/PA WIRE

Don’t believe ‘snowmaggedon’ hype, weather forecaster warns

Snow covers Christchurch Park during the Beast from the East in 2018. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Hooligan table ranks Town supporters among best behaved in league

The club said it would not tolerate misbehaviour Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Size matters: Fifty foot Christmas tree is coming to town

Last year's beautiful Christmas tree Picture: EMMA LIGHTFOOT

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide