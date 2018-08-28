Rail passengers donate late payment compensation to charity

Delayed Greater Anglia passengers have boosted the Samaritans. Picture: NEIL PERRY Archant

Delayed Greater Anglia rail passengers have donated more than £8,000 to the Samaritans through the company’s “Delay Repay” scheme.

Passengers who are delayed by more than 30 minutes are entitled to compensation – but some asked the rail company if this could be donated to charity.

Greater Anglia already works with the Samaritans and chose it as its charity partner for this scheme – and has now handed over the money raised during the first year of the scheme.

Greater Anglia’s Head of Customer Service, Lynsey Flack, said, “Passengers told us that they wanted an option to donate to charity whilst applying for compensation and we thought this was a fantastic idea.

Ruth Sutherland, Samaritans CEO, said: “Thanks to Greater Anglia and the generosity of its passengers we can raise awareness of our services and raise vital funds. Together, we will save lives.”