Man in hospital after being hit by train

A person has been hit by a train between Bury St Edmunds and Cambridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A man has been taken to hospital after being hit by a train between Bury St Edmunds and Cambridge.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The person was hit by a train between Cambridge and Bury St Edmunds shortly before 1.30pm Wednesday, June 24.

Emergency response teams were called to the scene, although all lines have since reopened as of 3.30pm.

A spokesman for the British Transport Police said the man has been taken to hospital for treatment.

The spokesman added: “British Transport Police were called at 1.26pm to an area of railway in Cherry Hinton, Cambridge, following a report of a casualty on the tracks. Officers attended alongside paramedics.

“A man suffered injuries and has been taken to hospital for treatment.”

Greater Anglia has warned trains between Ipswich and Cambridge may still be cancelled, altered or diverted to Ely.

Passengers have been advised to travel via Ely on other Greater Anglia services and can use their tickets on Great Northern services.