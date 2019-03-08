Service recovering after all lines blocked at Ipswich station

All lines through Ipswich station are blocked due to a signalling fault Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Passengers travelling through Ipswich have been caught in serious disruption following a signalling fault at the station.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Services running through Ipswich station in both directions may be subjected to cancellations, alterations and delays for several hours due to a fault with the signalling system.

All lines through the station were initially blocked, but have since reopened.

Greater Anglia has warned passengers that services are returning to normal but disruption is still expected until 4pm.

Advance purchase tickets holders will be allowed to travel on earlier or later trains if their booked service is cancelled.

Specific train service alterations are available here.