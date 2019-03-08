Updated
Service recovering after all lines blocked at Ipswich station
PUBLISHED: 13:13 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:37 11 March 2019
Archant
Passengers travelling through Ipswich have been caught in serious disruption following a signalling fault at the station.
Services running through Ipswich station in both directions may be subjected to cancellations, alterations and delays for several hours due to a fault with the signalling system.
All lines through the station were initially blocked, but have since reopened.
Greater Anglia has warned passengers that services are returning to normal but disruption is still expected until 4pm.
Advance purchase tickets holders will be allowed to travel on earlier or later trains if their booked service is cancelled.
