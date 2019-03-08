Trains suspended between Ipswich and Felixstowe

Greater Anglia have suspended services between Ipswich and Felixstowe due to a train fault.

The train operator said that due to a train fault the line would be suspended from 2pm with disruption expected until the end of the day.

A bus service will be put into operation between the two stations for the rest of the day with Greater Anglia tickets being accepted on local buses operated by First between Ipswich and Felixstowe.

Greater Anglia said that they would be providing an update on the situation in the next few hours.