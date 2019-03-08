E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Trains suspended between Ipswich and Felixstowe

PUBLISHED: 14:43 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:43 26 September 2019

Train services are currently suspended between Ipswich and Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Train services are currently suspended between Ipswich and Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Greater Anglia have suspended services between Ipswich and Felixstowe due to a train fault.

You may also want to watch:

The train operator said that due to a train fault the line would be suspended from 2pm with disruption expected until the end of the day.

A bus service will be put into operation between the two stations for the rest of the day with Greater Anglia tickets being accepted on local buses operated by First between Ipswich and Felixstowe.

Greater Anglia said that they would be providing an update on the situation in the next few hours.

Most Read

WATCH: Armed police swoop on street in Ipswich

Armed police were seen in Woodbridge Road this morning. Picture: SHANE HEFFER

Man ran after 11-year-old girl in attempted accosting

The accosting is reported to have taken place near Broomfield Common Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Boys thought to be 12 and 7 steal car at knifepoint from woman in Ipswich

Two boys believed to be aged 7 and 12 threatened a woman in her 60s at knifepoint and stole her car in Westbury Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

True crime television series set to focus on Ipswich murders

Katherine Kelly hosts Murdertown, which will focus on Ipswich this October Picture: TANIA REED

Ipswich underpass filled in with concrete

The old subway underneath Franciscan Way in Ipswich has been filled in. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Most Read

WATCH: Armed police swoop on street in Ipswich

Armed police were seen in Woodbridge Road this morning. Picture: SHANE HEFFER

Man ran after 11-year-old girl in attempted accosting

The accosting is reported to have taken place near Broomfield Common Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Boys thought to be 12 and 7 steal car at knifepoint from woman in Ipswich

Two boys believed to be aged 7 and 12 threatened a woman in her 60s at knifepoint and stole her car in Westbury Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

True crime television series set to focus on Ipswich murders

Katherine Kelly hosts Murdertown, which will focus on Ipswich this October Picture: TANIA REED

Ipswich underpass filled in with concrete

The old subway underneath Franciscan Way in Ipswich has been filled in. Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Boys thought to be 12 and 7 steal car at knifepoint from woman in Ipswich

Two boys believed to be aged 7 and 12 threatened a woman in her 60s at knifepoint and stole her car in Westbury Road, Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Sandy Martin will fight Ipswich again – now five candidates in race to be MP

Sandy Martin will be standing again at the next general election in Ipswich. Picture: PAUL GEATER

11 East Anglian alternatives to Champagne and prosecco

Norfolk winemaker John Hemmant among the vines at the Chet and Waveney Valley Vineyard in Bergh Apton. Picture: Chris Hill

‘I’m not just going to win it, I’m going to win it impressively’ - Butters on Contenders 27 clash with Mearns, plus event preview

Scott Butters, right, will face Richard Mearns in a featherweight battle at Contenders 27 in Norwich on Saturday. Picture: BRETT KING

Trains suspended between Ipswich and Felixstowe

Train services are currently suspended between Ipswich and Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists