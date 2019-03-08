Rail passengers told NOT TO TRAVEL due to hot weather

Greater Anglia will be running a reduced service on Thursday, July 25

Greater Anglia has announced it is running a "significantly reduced service" on Thursday because of the extreme heat in East Anglia.

The company says it is "working on the details" regarding tomorrow's timetable, but can confirm it will be forced to impose speed restrictions on the tracks.

A spokesman said: "We'll be operating a significantly reduced service because of the extreme hot weather and speed restrictions that will need to be imposed.

"We're working on the details we will publish as soon as possible but our advice is NOT TO TRAVEL Thursday."

Responding to questions from frustrated passengers on social media, the company said the issue is to do with "railway infrastructure".

It is not yet known which services will be affected. Greater Anglia said it will be releasing the amended timetable shortly.