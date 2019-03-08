Train fault at Felixstowe causes rail disruption

Sunshine and Showers

PUBLISHED: 18:21 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:21 03 April 2019

Rail services have been delayed and cancelled between Ipswich and Felixstowe after a train fault caused disruption between the two Suffolk stations.

The issue is expected to cause problems on the line until 7pm this evening and services may be cancelled or delayed up to 20 minutes.

The 16:58 and the 17:28 from Felixstowe to Ipswich have already bee cancelled alongside the 16:58 in the opposite direction.

A replacement bus service is moving passengers between the two station but at a slow rate.

Greater Anglia is advising that advance purchase tickets holders will be allowed to travel on earlier or later trains if their booked service is cancelled.

Also, passengers whose trains have been delayed by 15 minutes or more could be entitled to compensation for a portion of their fare.

Passengers are invited to visit this website to seek compensation.

