Ipswich to London trains cancelled

A series of trains between Ipswich and London have been cancelled due to a broken down train.

#Diss - The following services have been cancelled:

- 07:40 Norwich to Liverpool Street

- 08:00 Norwich to Liverpool Street

- 09:30 Liverpool Street to Norwich

- 10:00 Liverpool Street to Norwich

- 10:30 Liverpool Street to Norwich — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) May 14, 2019

Greater Anglia announced a number of cancellations this morning on its Norwich to London line after the train fault at Diss, with the company telling one customer on Twitter: "Unfortunatley the train has broken down and requires to be rescued from another locomotive so there will be delay for some time."

In another Tweet, the company said: "#Diss - a rescue unit is needed to assist the 07:05 service onwards.

"This fault has been caused by a loss of power to the service. Greater Anglia and Network Rail are working together to move the train clear of the line to get services back up and running again."

It has also said the 7.40am, 8am, 9.30am, 10am and 10.30am trains from Norwich, all of which pass through Ipswich, have been cancelled.