Trains cancelled to Felixstowe after train fault

Services to and from Felixstowe have been suspended for the rest of the day Picture: PETER WILES/CITIZENSIDE.COM (c) copyright citizenside.com

All services between Ipswich and Felixstowe have been suspended following a train fault.

Greater Anglia have cancelled all trains between the two towns for the rest of Saturday.

A rail replacement service will operate between the stations instead.

In a statement on Twitter the rail operator said: "Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."