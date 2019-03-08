Trains cancelled to Felixstowe after train fault
PUBLISHED: 14:36 16 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:36 16 November 2019
(c) copyright citizenside.com
All services between Ipswich and Felixstowe have been suspended following a train fault.
You may also want to watch:
Greater Anglia have cancelled all trains between the two towns for the rest of Saturday.
A rail replacement service will operate between the stations instead.
In a statement on Twitter the rail operator said: "Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."