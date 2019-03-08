E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Trains cancelled to Felixstowe after train fault

PUBLISHED: 14:36 16 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:36 16 November 2019

Services to and from Felixstowe have been suspended for the rest of the day Picture: PETER WILES/CITIZENSIDE.COM

All services between Ipswich and Felixstowe have been suspended following a train fault.

Greater Anglia have cancelled all trains between the two towns for the rest of Saturday.

A rail replacement service will operate between the stations instead.

In a statement on Twitter the rail operator said: "Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption."

