Freight train 'fire' in Ipswich causes havoc on rails

Four fire engines are at the scene of the fire in Ranelagh Road in Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE RACHEL EDGE

A report of a fire in a freight train container caused major disruption and cancellations to Greater Anglia's service this evening.

The report reached Suffolk Fire and Rescue at about 7.15pm on Monday, September 30, on the train tracks in Ranelagh Road, with four engines heading to the scene.

Firefighters located the container reportedly ablaze, but a spokesman for the service said when they tested the temperature of the container it was only 31C.

The spokesman said: "We received reports of a fire in a container on a freight train in Ipswich.

"When crews arrived, no fire could be found.

"A decision was made by the Rail Incident Officer at the scene to allow the train to continue to its destination, Felixstowe Docks.

"One crew remained at the scene to monitor the situation."

A statement on the Greater Anglia website said: "Due to a fire next to the track between Ipswich and Needham Market, all lines are blocked.

"Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 40 minutes or revised.

"Disruption is expected until 10.30pm tonight, September 30.

"Train services are being severely delayed between Ipswich and Norwich, Lowestoft, Cambridge and Felixstowe."

More than a dozen services were either cancelled or delayed as a result of the incident.