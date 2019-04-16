Partly Cloudy

Trains cancelled between Ipswich and Felixstowe due to signalling problems

16 April, 2019 - 07:29
Signalling problems mean that trains are delayed between Ipswich and Felixstowe. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Archant

Commuters have been warned that trains between Ipswich and Felixstowe could be delayed or cancelled due to signalling problems on the rail line.

Greater Anglia, which runs services between the two Suffolk towns, Tweeted at around 6.30am on Tuesday, April 16 that: “Due to a fault with the signalling system between Ipswich and #Felixstowe fewer trains are able to run on all lines.”

It later said that services would be cancelled, delayed or revised, with disruption expected to last until 2pm.

A bus replacement service will be put in operation, the company said, with the problems affecting level crossings on the line.

“Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption,” the firm added on Twitter.

GreaterAnglia's JourneyCheck website currently shows that the 8.35am Ipswich to Felixstowe train will run, alon with the 8.54am train from Felixstowe to Ipswich.

All other morning services will be bus replacements.

There were also signalling problems at Westerfield this morning, which caused a few minutes of delays of commuters travelling in on the East Suffolk Line from Lowestoft.

